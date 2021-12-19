A local woman has Mzansi going gaga after sharing some seriously beautiful pictures from her sister's wedding

The lady is definitely not about conforming to gender norms and rocked a pants-suite with a traditional Basotho blanket

Mzansi was feeling the look and headed to the comments section to share their compliments

A local woman has SA gushing after sharing some absolutely flawless pictures of herself from a recent traditional wedding. While the guest had absolutely no intention of stealing the show, she shut it down in a red number that clearly had everyone talking.

, Twitter user @MrSwaggLady shared the images of herself.

"Did my hair and showed up. My sister was getting married and I had to put my Sotho Swagg on," she enthusiastically captioned the post.

Peeps were really feeling the attire and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

