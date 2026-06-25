An Australian X user called Bafana Bafana “WOEFUL” six days before their historic World Cup knockout qualification

South Africans kept the receipts and flooded his follow-up apology post with the screenshot of his original dig

Neal Gardner admitted he was proved wrong “BIG TIME” after Bafana made history against South Korea

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A picture of Neal Gardner and Bafana celebrating Thapelo Maseko's goal. Images: Neal Gardner and Bafana Bafana

Source: UGC

An Australian troll on X is eating humble pie after Bafana Bafana made FIFA World Cup history on 25 June 2026. The South African national team beat South Korea 1-0 at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico, qualifying for the knockout round for the first time ever.

Just six days earlier, user Neal Gardner had publicly mocked Bafana after their 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. He wrote that he did not doubt for a second that South Africa was going to be knocked out in the group stage. Mzansi kept the receipts.

Mzansi made sure he got the memo

After Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute goal sealed the historic victory, Gardner returned to X with a different tune. He admitted South Africa had proved him wrong in a big way and offered his congratulations. South Africans were not letting him off that easily.

Fans flooded his post with a screenshot of his original comment, where he called Bafana “woeful” and questioned how Nigeria let them qualify in the first place. The post had already racked up 13.8K likes and 1.6 million views before Bafana silenced him on the pitch.

Bafana now face Canada in the Round of 32 on 28 June in Los Angeles. It will be the first World Cup knockout match in the team’s history across four tournament appearances.

South Africa finished second in Group A behind Mexico, who beat Czechia 3-0 in the same time slot. The win gives Bafana Bafana four points and a place in the last 32.

See the post below:

More about Bafana historic World Cup win

Durban comedian Rory Petzer was live at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico when Bafana made history.

Outspoken activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to social media to celebrate Bafana Bafana's strides in the World Cup, and immediately sparked intense debate by claiming South Africa made history without the support of other African countries.

South Korea's intense World Cup training videos have resurfaced after Bafana Bafana stunned the Asian side to reach the knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News