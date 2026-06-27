South Africa are set to face Canada in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Los Angeles Stadium, the United States of America, and the question on every Mzansi football fan's mind is if Bafana Bafana can defeat the co-host to move to the next round.

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The answer to the question on most South African fans' minds depends on who you ask, while some are confident Hugo Broos and his boys can get the required result to make it to the next stage, some are still doubting and remain cautious of going overboard in trusting the team to defeat Canada.

Like many who didn't get the chance of making it to the knockout stage after losing to Mexico in the opening fixture, some still believe they have a chance of getting past the Round of 32.

AI predicts Bafana Bafana's chances against Canada

According to IOL News, the media outlet took the challenge to technology by deciding to see what artificial intelligence had to say about Bafana Bafana's chances against Canada on Sunday evening.

The same question was posed to both ChatGPT and Google Gemini:

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"What are Bafana Bafana's chances of defeating Canada in Sunday's FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match?"

Although both AI platforms backed Bafana Bafana to be competitive against Canada, their assessments differed.

ChatGPT assigned Bafana Bafana a 30% chance of winning inside 90 minutes. It gave Canada a 50% probability of victory while suggesting a 20% chance the contest will require extra time or even penalties to determine the winner.

Google Gemini took a different approach. Instead of providing numerical odds, it argued that South Africa should not be underestimated despite being viewed as outsiders.

According to Gemini: "While the bookmakers and world rankings may place South Africa as the underdogs, Bafana Bafana have shown enough during the tournament to suggest they have a genuine opportunity to reach the Round of 16."

ChatGPT also highlighted South Africa's steady improvement throughout the competition. It noted that Hugo Broos' side struggled defensively in the opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico but looked far more organised in subsequent performances against Czechia and, most impressively, South Korea.

Gemini echoed that view, pointing to the confidence gained from the historic victory over South Korea.

It added: "If Bafana reproduce the disciplined defensive performance they delivered against South Korea and make the most of their counter-attacking opportunities, they have every chance of producing another unforgettable World Cup moment in Los Angeles."

What to expect despite AI's prediction

Whether you prefer ChatGPT or Google Gemini, both AI models arrive at the same conclusion: it doesn't mean it's the fact that's what will exactly happen in the match.

Bafana Bafana have a genuine chance of upsetting Canada and continuing their remarkable FIFA World Cup journey, and also continuing to create history.

Canada finished second in Group B, the same as Bafana Bafana, who finished second behind Mexico in Group A. The hosts are favourite to win on paper due to the obvious reasons, but South Africa are expected to give them issues.

Source: Briefly News