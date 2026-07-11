Jayden Adams: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Reacts to the Death of Bafana Bafana Star
- FIFA president Gianni Infantino shared a public tribute to Jayden Adams following the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder's passing at age 25
- Adams had just featured for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a historic win over South Korea, weeks before his death
- The 25-year-old played through personal grief at the tournament after losing his grandmother days before a group-stage match
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino has added his voice to the global outpouring of grief following the death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 25.
Adams death has sent shockwaves through the South African football community, with the Brazilians confirming the news on Saturday. He had only weeks earlier been part of one of the proudest chapters in Bafana Bafana history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they made it to the Round of 32.
The circumstances surrounding the final weeks of Adams' life have made the news all the more painful for those who followed his journey. In the lead-up to South Africa's match against Czechia at the World Cup, he received word that his grandmother, Marianna, had died. Despite the devastating personal blow, Adams chose to take to the field.
FIFA president mourns Adams' death
Infantino posted a tribute on his social media account after news of Adams' death spread beyond South African borders.
"It's so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation's historic FIFA World Cup campaign," the FIFA president wrote.
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"My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace."
Jayden Adams' career was cut short
Adams spent his formative years at Stellenbosch FC, where he made 139 appearances before earning a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, for whom he turned out 67 times.
At the international level, he earned 9 caps for Bafana Bafana, with his final appearance coming in South Africa's memorable victory over South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.
That act of dedication now carries a tragic resonance. Adams did not live to see the full extent of the recognition he was beginning to earn on the world stage, with his career ending at 25 in circumstances that have left the global football community mourning a talent whose brightest years appeared to lie ahead.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.