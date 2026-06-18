A former Premier League referee believes Themba Zwane's controversial World Cup red card should never have been upgraded after a VAR review

The ex-official says Lionel Messi committed a more serious offence but avoided any punishment during Argentina's win over Algeria

The comments have reignited debate over refereeing decisions and VAR consistency at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey says Themba Zwane was wrongly sent off at the 2026 FIFA World Cup while Lionel Messi escaped punishment. Image: Yuri Cortez/AFP, Roberto Schimdt/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Themba Zwane's controversial red card at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has come under renewed scrutiny after former Premier League referee Mark Halsey claimed the South African was wrongly sent off while Lionel Messi escaped punishment for what he believes was a more serious incident.

The former English official has questioned the consistency of VAR decisions at the tournament after Messi avoided disciplinary action during Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria on 17 June 2026. Halsey argued that the challenge involving the Argentine superstar was more deserving of punishment than the incident that led to Zwane's dismissal against Mexico earlier in the competition.

Themba Zwane red card controversy returns

Zwane was shown a straight red card during South Africa's Group A clash against Mexico after VAR recommended an on-field review. The Bafana Bafana midfielder was judged to have committed violent conduct after making contact with Mexico's Roberto Alvarado while challenging for the ball.

The decision sparked fierce debate among supporters and pundits, with many questioning whether VAR should have become involved.

Speaking to The Sun, Halsey said he believed the decision was incorrect.

"Mexico versus South Africa, when Themba Zwane was adjudged to have committed an act of violent conduct and VAR recommended an on-field review, for me that was never, ever violent conduct and VAR should not have gotten involved in that incident," he said.

Lionel Messi incident sparks VAR consistency questions

Halsey's criticism intensified after Argentina's victory over Algeria, where Messi scored a hat-trick but was also involved in a controversial challenge on defender Aissa Mandi. The former referee argued that Messi endangered his opponent's safety when his studs made contact with Mandi's calf.

"When you look at the incident, Messi did endanger the player's safety, Aissa Mandi," Halsey said.

"When you look at the incident, the ball is not within playing distance, so it's not serious foul play. It has to be violent conduct because it comes down as a stamp. It's classed as a stamp."

Halsey added that he was surprised VAR did not recommend a review.

"But they get involved in that incident and they don't get involved in this incident. It's absolutely barmy," he said.

Themba Zwane's controversial World Cup red card is back in the spotlight after ex-EPL referee Mark Halsey claimed the Bafana Bafana veteran was wrongly sent off. Image: Tom Weller/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Former referee wants FIFA explanation

The former official also called on FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina to explain why the two incidents were handled differently.

"So for me, that did endanger the player's safety and whoever the player is, that should not come into it," Halsey said.

He added that he would like to hear FIFA's assessment of the incident, insisting that football's laws should be applied consistently regardless of a player's reputation.

Halsey's remarks have revived discussion around one of South Africa's most controversial moments of the tournament. While Messi remained on the pitch and completed a hat-trick against Algeria, the former referee believes Zwane's challenge was far less serious and did not deserve a red card.

Zwane ban controversy takes fresh twist

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA handed Themba Zwane a three-match suspension following his red card during South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico. This ruled the veteran midfielder out of South Africa's remaining Group A matches against Czechia and South Korea.

The sanction sparked fierce debate among South African football fans. Now the controversy has taken a fresh twist after a former Premier League referee claimed Zwane should never have been sent off in the first place.

Source: Briefly News