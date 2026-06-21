Bafana Bafana are heading to their final game at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Korea with a chance of qualifying for Round of 32 still very much alive.

South Africa scored their first goal and first point in the competition against the Czech Republic, but they need all three points against South Korea for them to be able to qualify for the Round of 32.

Hugo Broos has the likes of Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena suspended for the game, but he would have Sphephelo Sithole back in the team after missing the last match.

How Bafana Bafana can defeat South Korea

Football analyst Themba Modise in a chat with Briefly News shared how Bafana Bafana can get all three points against South Africa on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

"We all complained about the first match after Broos went defensive against Mexico, and I was glad he made amends against Czech Republic, but he would need to do better against South Korea for us to qualify for the next round," he said.

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"I think he should stick the 4-2-3-1, but with new midfielders because of Teboho Mokoena's suspension, Relebohile Mofokeng should be brought in because they need goals.

"We just need to be clinical in front of goal, something we failed to do well against Czech Republic. If we can convert our chances against South Korea then we can hope on qualify for the next round."

Source: Briefly News