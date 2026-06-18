Bafana Bafana continued their winless run at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America as they held the Czech Republic to a 1-1 draw in their second group game on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena found the back of the net from the penalty spot few minutes before final whistle to keep Bafana Bafana hopes of qualifying alive.

South Africa lost their opening match against Mexico last week Thursday, with two players, Themba Zwane and Yaya Sithole, being sent off during the match.

How Bafana Bafana can qualify for next round

Bafana Bafana are currently sitting bottom of Group A, with one point from two games and a negative goal difference. They are on same point with Czecb Republic but the European side occupies third positon with better goal difference.

South Africa would need a win against South Kore in their last match for the possibility of qualifying for the Round of 32.

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Bafana Bafana need to finish either second or third and to do they would need Mexico to defeat South Korea, while also doing the same against Czech Republic in the co-hosts last match.

If Mexico beat South Korea and Czechia and South Africa win their last match, they would end up in second position on four points, but if they finish on same point with Czechia then they would need goals to secure their place in the next round.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News