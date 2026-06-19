Former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Alberto Parreira is receiving treatment in Brazil as concern grows over his health

Ex-Brazil star Zinho has shared an update on Parreira's condition, urging football fans to keep the veteran coach in their prayers

Parreira remains one of football's most decorated coaches, having guided Brazil to World Cup glory and led South Africa at the 2010 FIFA World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Brazilian and former Bafana Bafana head coach Carlos Alberto Parreira is reportedly fighting for his life at the Samaritano Barra Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Alberto Parreira is fighting for his life in a Brazil hospital

Source: Getty Images

Parreira, who coached South Africa during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2023. The hospital said in a statement that it would not provide details about Parreira's health or disclose when he was admitted for treatment.

Former Brazil international and member of the 1994 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, Zinho, told local media that Parreira "is not in good shape" and has "lung problems that are putting him on a ventilator at the hospital."

World Cup-winning coach's health condition raises concern

Zinho added that Parreira's condition remains stable and that the family is awaiting further updates. He also expressed confidence in the medical team caring for the veteran coach and urged people to keep him in their prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As seen in the post below on X.

The Brazilian holds the record for the most FIFA World Cup appearances as a head coach. In addition to leading the Selecao in 1994 and 2006, he coached Kuwait in 1982, the United Arab Emirates in 1990, Saudi Arabia in 1998 and South Africa in 2010.

Parreira's World Cup triumph came in the United States in 1994. The tournament is currently being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Carlos Alberto Parreira's legacy with Bafana Bafana

Parreira brought a wealth of international experience to South Africa when he took charge ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian tactician was respected for his structured approach and calm demeanour. Under his guidance, Bafana Bafana became tactically organised and technically sharper.

South Africa was unfortunate to exit the 2010 World Cup in the group stage. However, their performances showed clear progress. They recorded an impressive 2-1 victory over France in Bloemfontein, a result that stunned the football world. A 1-1 draw against Uruguay also showcased their tactical maturity. Despite those displays, the emotional connection between Parreira and the nation never fully developed.

South Africa coach Carlos Parreira is pictured ahead of the international friendly match between South Africa and Jamaica at Bieberer Berg Stadium. Image: Vladimir Rys/Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Parreira has often been compared to current Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who guided South Africa to automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Broos has collected just one point from a possible six in the tournament so far and knows that the upcoming match against South Korea is a must-win encounter if he hopes to surpass Parreira's World Cup record with South Africa.

How South Africa can still qualify automatically from Group A

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana kept their World Cup hopes alive after drawing 1-1 against Czechia on Thursday. Mexico’s 1-0 victory over South Korea means the final Group A matches will produce a tantalising finish as the teams battle for places in the knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News