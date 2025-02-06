Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba received an honorary AFCON bronze medal while he recovers from a bladder issue in hospital

Mashaba was admitted to the Helen Joseph Hospital in January 2025 and was visited by SAFA president Danny Jordaan, who awarded the former coach with the medal

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Mashaba, while others questioned Jordaan’s intentions

SAFA president Danny Jordaan visited former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba in hospital and gave the Mzansi football legend an honorary AFCON bronze medal.

Mashaba was admitted to hospital in January 2025, due to bladder issues and SAFA boss Jordaan was among top-ranking officials who visited the former coach.

Shakes Mashaba received a special gift from Danny Jordaan while recovering in hospital from bladder issues. Image: safa.net.

In addition to awarding Mashaba with the medal, Jordaan also praised the man who has two stints as the head coach of Bafana.

Danny Jordaan pays Shakes Mashaba a special visit

Jordaan was awarded the medal, according to the tweet below:

According to the SAFA website, Mashaba said he as overjoyed by the gesture while his family were disappointed by the quality of care he received at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

Mashaba said:

“Your visit is such a pleasant surprise, but the AFCON bronze medal is the cherry on the icing. We all follow this Bafana Bafana team under coach Hugo Broos and we are very proud. This team, wow!”

Mashaba is the second former Bafana coach to receive an honorary AFCON bronze medal after Hugo Broos gave one to Jomo Sono in March 2024.

Watch Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi speak about Mashaba in the video below:

Mashaba is proud of Bafana Bafana

After getting his medal, Mashaba wished Bafana luck ahead of the 2025 AFCON where the side will face Egypt, Zimbabwe and Angola in a tricky group.

Coach Broos said he was confident the side can qualify for the knockout stages and has already begun preparations for the tournament set to kick off in Morocco during December.

Bafana will enter the tournament on the back of winning bronze at the 2024 edition while they also achieved their highest FIFA ranking in a decade, 57th.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba has been admitted to hospital over bladder complications. Image: Gordon Harnols and Anesh Debiky/AFP.

Fans question Jordaan’s intentions

Local football fans gave support to Mashaba on social media, while also question the level of sincerity behind Jordaan’s visit.

Sipho S Mogale applauded SAFA:

“Good move Mr Jordaan.”

Evens Evt Stee Lamola made a suggestion:

“Take him out of public hospital and put him into a private hospital.”

Qocwa Jojo wants Jordaan out of SAFA:

“When is this president stepping down?”

Tinyiko Mabasa said Jordaan lacked sincerity:

“Danny hated Bra Shakes when he was a coach. Now he wants us to feel pity for him because of how he destroyed Bra Shakes' career as a coach.”

Rock Benson praised Mashaba:

“A very colourful and down-to-earth persona: Bra 'SHAKES' Mashaba.”

