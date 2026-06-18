Hugo Broos Tells Bafana Bafana Critics to ‘Shut Up’ Ahead of South Africa’s Biggest World Cup Test
- Hugo Broos has delivered a strong response to criticism as Bafana Bafana prepare for a crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Czechia
- The South Africa coach says he remains focused on fixing mistakes from the Mexico defeat despite growing pressure from fans and former players
- His comments have sparked debate ahead of a match that could define Bafana Bafana’s World Cup campaign
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has told critics, including former South African internationals, to stop questioning his decisions as South Africa prepare for a must-win FIFA World Cup match against Czechia on Thursday, 18 June 2026.
The veteran Belgian tactician made the remarks during a pre-match media briefing in Atlanta, Georgia, after South Africa's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening Group A fixture. The loss left Bafana Bafana under pressure heading into a clash that could determine whether they remain in contention for a place in the knockout stages.
Responding to criticism of his tactics and team selection, Broos made it clear he would not allow outside voices to influence his decisions.
“I do it my way, and I never listen to the trash of social media,” Broos said.
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The coach added that criticism was part of football but insisted those questioning his methods should first reflect on their own records.
“I think it should be better that they shut up. Again, I know what went wrong. We had a debriefing two days after the game. The players know it and that's the most important thing.”
Broos stands by his methods before Czechia showdown
Broos stressed that only he and his coaching staff would decide how the team lines up against Czechia.
“For the rest, I will do it my way. If tomorrow they want this one or another one or a third one in the team and I don't agree, they will not be in the team,” he said.
His comments came as questions continued over South Africa's performance against Mexico, particularly in attack. Broos previously acknowledged that Bafana Bafana needed to improve their movement and final ball despite showing defensive organisation for long periods.
The coach has also admitted that he sometimes protects players from public criticism.
“The mistakes we made in the first game... some people said the coach is too soft on his players, but I don't blame players in front of the camera. Sometimes you have to lie a bit as a coach, and that's what I did.”
Bafana Bafana facing make-or-break World Cup test
South Africa and Czechia both enter Thursday's match following defeats in their opening fixtures. Bafana Bafana will be without suspended duo Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole after both were sent off against Mexico.
Broos is expected to make changes, with Relebohile Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha among the players tipped to feature. A defeat would leave South Africa on the brink of elimination, making Thursday's encounter one of the most important matches of Broos' tenure.
With criticism mounting and World Cup hopes hanging in the balance, Broos has chosen to confront the noise head-on rather than back away from it. Whether his defiant stance is justified may ultimately be decided by Bafana Bafana's performance against Czechia on Thursday evening.
Ricardo Goss draws inspiration from Morocco
Briefly News previously reported that Ricardo Goss said Morocco's World Cup display against Brazil had inspired Bafana Bafana ahead of their crucial clash against Czechia.
The goalkeeper said Morocco showed that African teams can compete with the world's best. His comments came as South Africa looked to bounce back from their opening defeat to Mexico and keep their qualification hopes alive.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).