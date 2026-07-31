Hugo Broos confirmed he will not renew his contract as Bafana Bafana head coach after five years in charge of the team

The Belgian coach shared an emotional farewell message with Bafana Bafana players on the team's WhatsApp group

Broos cited the key reason behind his difficult decision to step down from his role as South African national team head coach

Hugo Broos has broken his silence on his departure from Bafana Bafana, revealing the deeply personal reasons behind his decision not to extend his contract as the national team's head coach.

Hugo Broos gestures at halftime of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between South Africa and Canada. Image: ETIENNE LAURENT

Source: Getty Images

The Belgian coach met with his technical staff in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, days after flying into South Africa to attend the funeral of Jayden Adams. The meeting put to rest weeks of speculation surrounding his future with the squad.

Broos cites family sacrifice in farewell message

Broos conveyed his decision through a heartfelt message sent directly to Bafana Bafana players on the team's WhatsApp group. In it, he pointed to the personal toll the role had taken on his family life as the central reason for walking away.

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"Dear guys, with pain in my heart, I will not extend my contract as coach of Bafana Bafana. My long absence from my family and the many lonely moments in South Africa have led me to make this difficult decision," he wrote as per FARPost.

The 72-year-old had signalled his intention to retire from coaching as far back as late last year. In multiple media interviews ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he spoke openly about wanting to step back from the demands of the profession and spend more time with his loved ones after a long career spanning both Europe and Africa.

A legacy built over 5 years

Despite the emotion surrounding his exit, Broos reflected with evident pride on what the team had achieved together. He reminded the players of the journey they had shared since he first took charge.

"We started five years ago a near-mission impossible. Through hard work, discipline, mentality and quality, our results kept getting better with a historical second round on WC 2026 a month ago," he said in the message.

He closed with a tribute to the bond he had formed with the players, describing it as something that went far beyond a professional relationship.

"I want to thank you for believing in me as a coach, for the fantastic atmosphere you created in the team. Our relationship was more than a coach-player relationship; I will never forget you. Thank you for everything. Coach Hugo," the message read.

Broos took charge of Bafana Bafana in 2021 and guided the side to one of its most memorable World Cup campaigns in recent history.

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News