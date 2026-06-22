Dricus du Plessis has been handed a high-profile comeback fight as he looks to re-enter the UFC middleweight title picture.

The South African star will square off against one of the most accomplished champions in UFC history in a clash featuring two former title holders.

Victory could put du Plessis back on course for another championship opportunity following the first setback of his UFC career.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South African MMA star Dricus du Plessis is set to return to the Octagon after his next fight, and his opponent was officially announced over the weekend.

Dricus Du Plessis is set to be back in the octagon in July. Image: Geoff Stellfox

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis, who last fought in August 2025 and suffered a defeat to Khamzat Chimaev, will face Nigerian former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night on 18 July. The event will take place at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City.

Dricus du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman confirmed for UFC Fight Night

Usman (21-4), 39, has fought at middleweight only once before. He lost to Chimaev by majority decision at UFC 294 in October 2023. The Nigerian fighter heads into the contest on the back of a unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley, a win that snapped a three-fight losing streak.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Like Chimaev, Usman presents a stern test with his wrestling pedigree, although his style and approach differ significantly from the undefeated Chechen fighter. The UFC officially announced the matchup during the UFC Vegas 119 broadcast on Saturday.

As seen in the post below.

For "Stillknocks", the fight marks the beginning of his journey back towards reclaiming the UFC middleweight title. Du Plessis has previously faced a Nigerian-born champion in Israel Adesanya, whom he defeated in 2024. However, a clash with Usman, known as "The Nigerian Nightmare", presents a completely different challenge.

Du Plessis had already spoken publicly about the potential matchup days earlier and suggested that negotiations had been delayed because Usman had not yet signed the contract. It now appears that all issues have been resolved, with the bout officially set.

Dricus du Plessis targets UFC title redemption

Before losing his title to Chimaev, du Plessis recorded notable victories over Sean Strickland in February 2025 and Adesanya in 2024. Throughout his UFC career, he has consistently faced elite competition in the middleweight division, defeating former champions Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Strickland twice.

Those victories cemented his reputation as one of the premier middleweights of his generation. In an interview with Betway South Africa in August, du Plessis described Adesanya as the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

Dricus Du Plessis will fight against Kamaru Usman in July. Image: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC and Ed Mulholland

Source: UGC

Du Plessis has also made it clear that he is not interested in hype fights or lucrative paydays. His focus remains firmly on securing bouts that will accelerate his path back to title contention. While acknowledging that the UFC may have different plans, he questioned the value of facing opponents who are only on short winning streaks.

"I don't care who the opponent is, as long as it helps me get back to my belt," he said.

Caio Borralho travels to South Africa for Dricus

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis dismissed growing calls for a comeback fight against Brazilian contender Caio Borralho after a tense online exchange spilt into real life in Johannesburg.

Borralho posted a video from Johannesburg on Monday, 27 April 2026, revealing that he had flown in to confront du Plessis directly.

Source: Briefly News