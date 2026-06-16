Springbok Deon Fourie Reveals Bakkie Was Written Off During Family Weekend
- Springbok veteran Deon Fourie opened up about an unexpected setback away from the rugby field after a tough weekend
- The Stormers star’s family outing took an unfortunate turn, but fans and teammates rallied behind him online
- Fourie’s latest update comes as the experienced forward continues his comeback journey after injury challenges
Springboks star Deon Fourie shared with his fans and followers how his bakkie had been written off over the weekend in a post on social media.
The 39-year-old Stormers player, who made his Springboks debut in 2022, has been hindered from donning the green and gold colours because of injury setbacks. He was a key part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning team.
Fourie’s resilience has long defined his career. However, a series of cruel injuries in 2024 tested even his remarkable resolve. Earlier this year, the Stormers stalwart suffered a broken ankle during a United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Connacht, derailing his hopes of returning to the Springbok squad.
Deon Fourie shares update after bakkie was written off
Fourie posted on Instagram:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
“It’s been a weekend…Bakkie got written off, parked next to the road. Stormers End of Season Party. First time on Table Mountain for the kids. Catching up with old Lyon friends @kgnow. Aquarium visit
Quality family time. Now to buy a new car 🥴.”
He also shared a picture of his black bakkie, which appeared badly damaged after the incident. The post received plenty of support from teammates and fans, including Springbok centre Jesse Kriel, who reacted to the update.
Some followers also shared messages of support in the comments.
@linzbrown:
“Sorry about the bakkie 😢 thanks for an amazing season Fourie’s ❤️”
@imniccbb:
“😢 so sorry.”
@kelly671:
“Speedy recovery, champ.”
@rosheyenes:
“A new Raptor will look good on you!”
@mcfryda:
“Dude, glad you are all ok???”
@rudolph:
“Aaai, sorry man!!”
@christian:
“You had to have a Hilux; then you would be fine.”
@melanie:
“Your boy is old enough to go and shoot a wild animal there at the Du Plessis (Devon and Etienne help) on Thaba! 💪🏻 Will never forget that wild animal in the jacuzzi 😂.”
Springboks' career and rugby Journey of Deon Fourie
Fourie’s illustrious career spans nearly two decades, with more than 100 appearances for the Stormers and Western Province, almost 100 matches for French club Lyon, and 13 Test caps for South Africa. His contribution to the Springboks’ 2023 Rugby World Cup triumph cemented his legacy as one of the team’s unsung heroes. He stepped in as an emergency hooker after Malcolm Marx suffered an injury during the tournament.
Fourie became a fan favourite because he was a late-blooming international player. He only made his Springbok debut in his mid-30s after years of professional rugby.
He also became one of the few players to achieve World Cup glory after making his international breakthrough later in his career, proving his longevity and determination at the highest level.
Rassie Erasmus gives a fresh injury update
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus moved to calm injury concerns, dismissing suggestions of a crisis and insisting the squad is in a strong position.
He stated that only two players are expected to be ruled out for the season, reiterating that the Springboks “are not in trouble” and that the coaching staff is instead managing selection depth and player workload across a large squad.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.