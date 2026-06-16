Springbok veteran Deon Fourie opened up about an unexpected setback away from the rugby field after a tough weekend

The Stormers star’s family outing took an unfortunate turn, but fans and teammates rallied behind him online

Fourie’s latest update comes as the experienced forward continues his comeback journey after injury challenges

Springboks star Deon Fourie shared with his fans and followers how his bakkie had been written off over the weekend in a post on social media.

Springbok star Deon Fourie shared that his bakkie had been written off. Image: Paul Harding

Source: Getty Images

The 39-year-old Stormers player, who made his Springboks debut in 2022, has been hindered from donning the green and gold colours because of injury setbacks. He was a key part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning team.

Fourie’s resilience has long defined his career. However, a series of cruel injuries in 2024 tested even his remarkable resolve. Earlier this year, the Stormers stalwart suffered a broken ankle during a United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Connacht, derailing his hopes of returning to the Springbok squad.

Deon Fourie shares update after bakkie was written off

Fourie posted on Instagram:

“It’s been a weekend…Bakkie got written off, parked next to the road. Stormers End of Season Party. First time on Table Mountain for the kids. Catching up with old Lyon friends @kgnow. Aquarium visit

Quality family time. Now to buy a new car 🥴.”

He also shared a picture of his black bakkie, which appeared badly damaged after the incident. The post received plenty of support from teammates and fans, including Springbok centre Jesse Kriel, who reacted to the update.

Some followers also shared messages of support in the comments.

@linzbrown:

“Sorry about the bakkie 😢 thanks for an amazing season Fourie’s ❤️”

@imniccbb:

“😢 so sorry.”

@kelly671:

“Speedy recovery, champ.”

@rosheyenes:

“A new Raptor will look good on you!”

@mcfryda:

“Dude, glad you are all ok???”

@rudolph:

“Aaai, sorry man!!”

@christian:

“You had to have a Hilux; then you would be fine.”

@melanie:

“Your boy is old enough to go and shoot a wild animal there at the Du Plessis (Devon and Etienne help) on Thaba! 💪🏻 Will never forget that wild animal in the jacuzzi 😂.”

See the pictures below.

Springboks' career and rugby Journey of Deon Fourie

Fourie’s illustrious career spans nearly two decades, with more than 100 appearances for the Stormers and Western Province, almost 100 matches for French club Lyon, and 13 Test caps for South Africa. His contribution to the Springboks’ 2023 Rugby World Cup triumph cemented his legacy as one of the team’s unsung heroes. He stepped in as an emergency hooker after Malcolm Marx suffered an injury during the tournament.

Fourie became a fan favourite because he was a late-blooming international player. He only made his Springbok debut in his mid-30s after years of professional rugby.

Deon Fourie was part of the Springboks' 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning team. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

He also became one of the few players to achieve World Cup glory after making his international breakthrough later in his career, proving his longevity and determination at the highest level.

Rassie Erasmus gives a fresh injury update

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus moved to calm injury concerns, dismissing suggestions of a crisis and insisting the squad is in a strong position.

He stated that only two players are expected to be ruled out for the season, reiterating that the Springboks “are not in trouble” and that the coaching staff is instead managing selection depth and player workload across a large squad.

Source: Briefly News