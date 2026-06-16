Ex-EPL Star Claims He Could Beat Bafana Bafana With ‘10 Friends’ After World Cup Defeat to Mexico
- Gabriel Agbonlahor has delivered a scathing assessment of South Africa’s World Cup opener after Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to hosts Mexico
- The former Aston Villa striker singled out Lyle Foster and questioned South Africa’s ability to compete at the tournament
- His comments have also sparked debate among fans, with attention turning to his own international career and lack of World Cup experience
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Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed he could put together “10 friends” and still beat Bafana Bafana after South Africa’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The outspoken pundit made the remarks during a discussion on talkSPORT following South Africa’s Group A loss to the tournament hosts. The result left Hugo Broos’ side under pressure heading into a crucial fixture against Czechia on 18 June 2026, with qualification hopes already facing an early test.
Agbonlahor’s comments have since become one of the major talking points surrounding Bafana Bafana’s World Cup campaign.
Gabriel Agbonlahor delivers brutal verdict on Bafana Bafana
The former Aston Villa forward did not hold back when assessing South Africa’s performance against Mexico. Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said:
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“I really think I could get 10 of my friends together and beat South Africa.
“And the scary thing is, is that they are not going to be the worst team in the tournament.”
South Africa struggled to gain a foothold in the match and found themselves chasing the game after conceding early against the hosts.
Agbonlahor later suggested Bafana Bafana would struggle badly against some of world football’s traditional powerhouses.
“If that South Africa team were in the same group as England, Brazil and France, it's a 10-nil,” he said.
Lyle Foster and costly mistakes come under scrutiny
The former England international also reserved criticism for Burnley striker Lyle Foster, who entered the tournament as one of South Africa’s most experienced players at top European level.
“They couldn't string three passes together,” Agbonlahor said.
“And Lyle Foster, I expected a lot more from him, who plays for Burnley.
“He did nothing. He was nervous, he was passing the ball out of play. They were terrible.”
Agbonlahor also discussed the error that led to Mexico’s opening goal. Midfielder Sphephelo Sithole lost possession in a dangerous area after receiving a pass from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, allowing Julián Quiñones to capitalise.
“I know the keeper's having himself. He's a good goalkeeper with his feet,” Agbonlahor said.
“But why are you passing to the midfielder there? It's the midfielder.
“If you're passing to him there, he's got to be good enough to take a touch and play it out to the centre half.”
Agbonlahor’s own international record draws attention
While Agbonlahor’s comments have attracted headlines, they have also prompted discussion about his own career at the highest level.
The Birmingham-born forward enjoyed a lengthy spell with Aston Villa, making 391 appearances and scoring 87 goals across all competitions. He became one of the club’s most recognisable players and held Aston Villa’s Premier League scoring record with 74 goals until Ollie Watkins surpassed the mark in May 2025.
Despite his club success, Agbonlahor’s international career was relatively brief. He earned only three senior England caps between 2008 and 2009 and did not score for the national side. He was never selected for a FIFA World Cup squad and did not feature at football’s biggest tournament during his playing career.
His criticism of South Africa has therefore generated mixed reactions among supporters. Some have pointed to his Premier League experience and lengthy top-flight career, while others have highlighted his limited international record when assessing Bafana Bafana’s performance.
Bafana Bafana focus on must-win Czechia clash
South Africa now have an immediate opportunity to respond on the field when they face Czechia in Atlanta on 18 June 2026.
After opening defeats for both teams in Group A, the fixture has taken on added significance. A victory would boost Bafana Bafana’s hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds, while another defeat could leave their World Cup future hanging by a thread.
For Hugo Broos and his players, the focus will now shift from outside criticism to producing a response when it matters most. South Africa now have the chance to change the narrative when they take on Czechia in a pivotal Group A encounter.
Kaizer Chiefs coaching search turns towards EPL legend
Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs' search for a new head coach took an unexpected twist after reports emerged linking Manchester United treble winner Dwight Yorke with the vacancy at Naturena.
The former Trinidad and Tobago coach has reportedly held discussions with Amakhosi, adding another high-profile name to a coaching race that already includes several familiar candidates.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).