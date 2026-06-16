Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly opened discussions with Dwight Yorke as the club edges closer to appointing a new coach

The former Manchester United star has built coaching experience at both club and international level since retiring

The latest report adds another layer of intrigue to Chiefs' ongoing search for a permanent head coach

L-R: Dwight Yorke, Bryan Robson, Andy Cole and Dennis Irwin pose with the Premier League trophy in 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Mark Metcalfe

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly held surprise talks with Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke as the Soweto giants move closer to making a decision on their next head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The reported discussions emerged on 15 June 2026, with Sky Sports revealing that Yorke had spoken to the club about its vacant managerial position. The development comes as Chiefs continue to evaluate candidates following the departure of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef at the end of the previous campaign.

Dwight Yorke in action during the match between Manchester United Legends and Real Madrid Legends at Old Trafford on June 2, 2013. Yorke is in talks with Kaizer Chiefs. Image:John Peters

Source: Getty Images

Dwight Yorke enters Kaizer Chiefs coaching conversation

Yorke's name has come as a surprise to many supporters, particularly as recent reports have strongly linked former Chiefs assistant Fernando Da Cruz with the role. Sky Sports reported:

"Former Aston Villa and Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke holds talks with Kaizer Chiefs about managerial vacancy at South African club."

While the report confirms discussions took place, neither Chiefs nor Yorke have publicly commented on the nature of the talks.

The club has previously indicated that announcements regarding its technical team would be made in due course, leaving fans waiting for official confirmation on who will take charge next season.

Dwight Yorke's coaching record under the spotlight

Since ending his distinguished playing career, Yorke has gained experience in coaching and management across different levels of the game.

His first senior managerial role came with Australian outfit Macarthur FC in 2022. During his time there, he guided the club to the Australia Cup, delivering the first major trophy in the club's history.

Yorke later took charge of Trinidad and Tobago, where he remained until March 2026. Speaking after stepping down from the national team role, Yorke said:

"Serving as head coach of the Senior Men's National Team has been an honour and a responsibility I have carried with immense pride."

Sky Sports also noted that Yorke was credited with helping improve standards within the national team setup and strengthening the connection between players and supporters.

Fernando Da Cruz link remains strong

Despite Yorke's reported involvement, Fernando Da Cruz continues to be widely viewed as a leading candidate for the position. Several reports have suggested that Da Cruz is close to returning to Naturena, although Chiefs have not confirmed those claims.

The wording of the Sky Sports report leaves open the possibility that Yorke may have been considered for a broader role within the club's football structure rather than necessarily the head coach position.

With pre-season preparations approaching, attention remains fixed on Naturena as supporters await a final decision.

In the coming days, Chiefs are expected to provide clarity on the leadership structure that will guide the club into a season that includes domestic ambitions and a return to continental football.

Willard Katsande opens up on coaching struggles in Zimbabwe

Briefly News also reported that former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande revealed the harsh realities he faced during his first coaching role in Zimbabwe after leaving South African football.

The Amakhosi legend said players at Rangers FC received as little as US$17 (about R280) each from match-day takings, while he also endured periods without food before eventually resigning. His candid account has offered a rare glimpse into the financial challenges facing some lower-division clubs.

Source: Briefly News