Mosiuoa Lekota, the leader of COPE, passed away, and his recent death caught the attention of Rasta the Artist

The popular portrait artist was prepared to pay tribute to Mosiuoa Lekota, who died on 4 March 2026

South Africans shared their reactions to watching Rasta the Artist put in work where the political leader was laid to rest

Anti-apartheid revolutionary Mosiuoa Lekota was laid to rest on 14 March 2026. Supporters and loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes, and the artist was one of the attendees at the funeral.

Rasta the Artist painted the late leader of COPE, Mosiuoa Lekota. Image: RastaArtist / X / AFP Contributor / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Known for covering famous people's funerals, Rasta the Artist did the same for the late Mosiuoa Lekota. The artist was happy posing next to his latest work in a public national interview.

Mosiuoa Lekota's final resting place was Bloemfontein. Rasta the Artist was at the funeral to deliver his tribute painting of the late political leader. The artist recreated a portrait of the COPE leader, complete with the political party's logo in the comment. Newzroom Afrika gave Rasta an interview where he said he started preparing the canvas when he heard of Lekota's passing. Rasta the Artist was still working on the painting on the day of the funeral. Watch the video of Rasta the Artist below:

SA rates Rasta The Artist's painting

Online users were brutally honest about Rasta's artwork as usual, since he is notorious for his skills. People made jokes about the quality of his work, while others appreciate how much it has improved over the years. Read people's comments about Rasta's latest parining of the late COPE leader:

Rasta the Artist is a self-taught artist and has made a big name for himself. Image: @RastaArtist/ X

Source: Twitter

Lindo Zwane shared thoughts on Rasta's work:

"The only time Rasta painted the correct portrait was when he was painting a tribute portrait of the late King Zwelithini. I think he was afraid of AmaButho."

Erna Eygel appreciated Rasta's art piece:

"He's actually quite good, if only his paintings resembled the people who died.Maybe he should do it the other way round? Paint a whole lot of faces, and allocate the one closest to the one who passed."

@monwabisi_mahla was not pleased:

"Rasta be drawing any random person and confidently claim it's the deceased in that portrait."

@edo11663367 felt the painting needed work:

"Showing Tate Mosioua's family this kind of paint … it will hard them even more; please don’t show it the family."

Fans react to Rasta's Chris Brown painting

Briefly News previously reported that Rasta has done it again. The controversial artist joined the Chris Brown craze in South Africa and worked on a giant painting of the star. The artwork received mixed reactions from fans.

Just when you thought Rasta had left the Chris Brown buzz slide, the artist came through with a giant painting of the star. South African artists from all genres have gone above and beyond to get an audience with Breezy.

Popular artist SK recently made fans proud when he handed his showstopping glass po

Source: Briefly News