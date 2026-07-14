A South African woman shared how her ex-husband unknowingly connected her to the man she would later marry

The couple met through a church community, where her ex-husband and current husband worked on projects together

South Africans online found the love story both hilarious and heartwarming

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A young woman wearing a traditional outfit. Images: @sithem09

Source: TikTok

A South African woman known on TikTok as @sithem09 left the internet in stitches after sharing the wildest origin story of her marriage on 13 July 2026.

Sitting in their living room together, she and her husband explained that they first crossed paths because of her ex-husband, who was close friends with the man she would one day marry.

The two men had met through church and worked side by side on various community projects, including children's events, mini Olympics, and fundraising for a church building. At the time, both she and her now-husband were in other relationships. She was with her ex-husband, and he was with his then-wife.

The four of them socialised regularly. They visited each other's homes, attended the same church events, and even attended each other's weddings. She recalls that nothing romantic ever passed between them. Their conversations were strictly about business and church work.

From church friends to something more

Years later, both marriages ended. Around 2016, her current husband had already parted ways with his ex-wife. It was only after her own marriage also ended that the two found their way to each other.

In a twist that surprised even her, her ex-husband sent her a photo of her now-husband and his ex-wife, with a message saying his only purpose in life had been to connect her to her true husband. She laughed it off at the time, but looking back, she says she is genuinely grateful.

Her husband joked that when they first met at a golf course, he had no idea that a decade later the two of them would be married.

Watch the couple tell their full story here:

Mzansi debates the love story

South Africans flooded the comments with their own unexpected love stories and plenty of laughter on the TikTok page:

@Tengz20 said:

"My husband took me to the Dr and the rest is history. I am now married to the receptionist at the surgery 🥰"

@bathandwa gp asked:

"Is your husband and your ex-husband still friends?"

@👸🏾Queen Tiye👸🏾 wrote:

"Don't give up on your husband before they introduce you to your soulmate."

@user7643391999702 shared:

"I always say don't let your husband stop you from meeting your soulmate 🥰"

@SeNkosi🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 joked:

"My ex took me to court; he wanted custody of our child. At court I met an attorney."

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Source: Briefly News