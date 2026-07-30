Akira Nakai, Japanese founder of RAUH-Welt Begriff, is set to arrive in South Africa for a landmark two-day event

Nakai-san will hand-build a Porsche 997.2 911 Black Edition live at idle Auto Expo at Montecasino in August 2026

The build marks the first RWB Porsche ever constructed on African soil and a historic moment for SA car culture

Japanese car builder to build Porshe live in Johannesburg. Image: @africa.world

Source: Instagram

A Japanese automotive legend is heading to Johannesburg, and South Africa's car culture will never quite be the same after he leaves.

Akira Nakai, the founder of RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB), will visit South Africa on 1 and 2 August 2026 to complete a live wide-body Porsche build at idle Auto Expo, hosted at Montecasino in Johannesburg. It will be the first time an RWB Porsche has ever been built on African soil.

The vehicle at the centre of it all is a Porsche 997.2 911 Black Edition. What makes it even more significant is that this particular Black Edition model has never previously been transformed into an RWB build anywhere in the world, making it a genuine first for global automotive history.

Akira Nakai has built and impressive reputation

Nakai-san, as he is known within car culture circles, has spent decades building a reputation that stretches across continents. Every RWB Porsche in existence has been cut, shaped and assembled by his hands alone. There is no factory replicating his work, no team finishing what he starts. He arrives, he builds, and he leaves behind something permanent.

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That philosophy has made him one of the most respected figures in custom car culture worldwide, with enthusiasts travelling across countries simply to watch him work in person.

A Historic Moment for African Car Culture

idle Auto Expo is one of Africa's fastest-growing premium automotive and lifestyle events. The Montecasino venue will host live builds, major vehicle unveilings, custom motorcycles, a stationary burnout pad, an automotive night market, street-dance battles and live entertainment across the two days.

For South Africa's community of builders, collectors and enthusiasts, Nakai-san's visit carries a meaning that goes beyond spectacle. He is not simply passing through. He is bringing his craft to the continent, working in front of a live African audience and leaving behind a one-of-a-kind piece of international automotive history permanently rooted in Johannesburg.

Africa's place in the global custom car conversation has been growing steadily. This visit places it firmly in the spotlight.

View the Instagram announcement below:

Mzansi Reacts to the RWB Announcement

South Africans were thrilled by the announcement on afrika.world's page:

@carlagordon7 said:

"Yesss 🔥🥹❤️✨"

@mummy_tlhabadira shared:

"Good things happening in South Africa 🇿🇦, love it for us"

@tiisetsottsuavvae wrote:

"The creation is a feeling, a moment, an act of God 🌶️❤️😮‍💨"

@donmichi22 said:

"This guy is top notch 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@theblackgodwhodiedafuvknlegend shared:

"Inner child prayed for moments like these ✨✌🏾"

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Source: Briefly News