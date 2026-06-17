Both South Africa and Czechia head into Thursday's FIFA World Cup match under pressure after opening-round defeats

Jaroslav Zelený believes Bafana Bafana's physical style will present a different challenge from South Korea

The Czech defender has also delivered a blunt assessment of what defeat could mean for South Africa's tournament hopes

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Czechia defender Jaroslav Zelený has warned Bafana Bafana ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup clash. Image: BafanaBafana/X, Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty

Source: UGC

As Bafana Bafana prepare for a must-win FIFA World Cup Group A clash against Czechia on Thursday, 18 June 2026, Czech defender Jaroslav Zelený has issued a strong warning to Hugo Broos' side. With both nations still searching for their first points of the tournament, the Czech star believes South Africa face a difficult task in Atlanta.

South Africa opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, while Czechia suffered a 2-1 loss to South Korea. The result left Bafana Bafana rooted to the bottom of Group A heading into the second round of fixtures.

Jaroslav Zelený expects a physical battle against Bafana Bafana

Speaking to the Czech national team's official website, Zelený said he expects South Africa to provide a different test from South Korea.

"The opponent will be typologically different. Korea had a lot of speed types, and South Africa has more power players," he said.

"I think the game will be a little more physical."

The defender added that he watched South Africa's opening match against Mexico and believes both teams enter Thursday's encounter in similar situations.

"They are in a similar situation to us, and they didn't score a goal, so they are a little worse off," Zelený explained.

His comments come as both teams attempt to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Czechia targeting victory against Bafana Bafana in Atlanta

Zelený stressed that Czechia cannot afford another setback after their defeat to South Korea.

"Given that you only have three matches in the group, each one is crucial," he said.

"But unfortunately, we didn't manage that. We need to manage South Africa."

The defender suggested his side views the South Africa match as a key opportunity to secure three points before facing Mexico later in the group stage.

"Mexico will probably be a tougher challenge afterwards, so we have to give everything in the match against South Africa and definitely manage it."

Jaroslav Zelený has fired a warning shot at Bafana Bafana ahead of Thursday's crucial FIFA World Cup clash in Atlanta. Image: Ulises Ruiz/AFP

Source: Getty Images

'It will be a dead end for them'

Perhaps Zelený's strongest remark came when discussing South Africa's position in the group.

"At the moment they are in last place, and they will perceive it the same way we do. It will be either or," he said.

"As soon as they don't do something to us, it will be a dead end for them. We need to prepare better than them and win the match."

Bafana Bafana will be looking to prove the Czech defender wrong when the teams meet in Atlanta on Thursday evening. With both sides desperate for points, the result could have a major impact on who remains in contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

Another defeat would leave qualification hopes hanging by a thread. South Africa will hope to respond after their disappointing start against Mexico, while Czechia are equally determined to bounce back. The pressure is on, and Atlanta could host one of the most decisive matches in Group A.

Historic referee appointment adds intrigue before Bafana clash

Briefly News also reported that FIFA's appointment for South Africa's World Cup clash against Czechia was making headlines even before kick-off. American referee Tori Penso is set to become only the second woman to officiate a men's FIFA World Cup match when she takes charge of the Group A encounter in Atlanta.

The historic appointment sparked mixed reactions among supporters ahead of Bafana Bafana's must-win fixture, adding another talking point to a match already carrying huge significance for both nations.

Source: Briefly News