The South African government has come out in full praise of Bafana Bafana after the team made history at the FIFA World Cup.

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The South African Government has praised Bafana Bafana after the team made history. Image: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

South Africa beat South Korea in their final game of Group A at the Estadio Monterrey to secure passage to the knockout rounds of the competition. Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal of the game as Bafana Bafana made history.

The South Africa side has now progressed out of the group stage for the first time in the country’s history.

South African government celebrates Bafana

Shortly after the result was confirmed on Thursday, 25 June 2026, the South African government took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team and praise the side for making history.

“The team has shown courage, determination and belief, making the nation proud on the world stage,” the SA Government account tweeted.

The account noted that the country stood united in celebration as Bafana Bafana’s journey continued in the tournament.

The victory comes amid tense times in the country as South Africans remain unsure about what will unfold on 30 June 2026. The date is the unofficial deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country and the planned national shutdown.

Many African countries have also been keeping a close eye on the World Cup, hoping that South Africa loses because of the situation in the country.

Source: Briefly News