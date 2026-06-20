Former Freshlyground lead vocalist Zolani Mahola shared a video of South Africans erupting in celebration at an outdoor spot in Berlin when Bafana Bafana scored against Czechia

The goal that got the celebrations was a Teboho Mokoena penalty in the 83rd minute

South Africans watching said they had the exact same experience wherever they were in the world

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South Africans celebrating Bafana Bafana's goal in their second FIFA 2026 match. Images: @zolanimahola

Source: Instagram

South Africans living abroad proved that distance means nothing when Bafana Bafana are playing. Singer and actress Zolani Mahola posted a video on Instagram on 19 June 2026 that showed what it looked like when the goal went in. She said:

"One of the beautiful things about being South African is that we carry home with us wherever we go. In Berlin yesterday, home arrived in the form of a goal and a collective scream 🙌 Halala Bafana Bafana! 🇿🇦"

The video showed an outdoor restaurant where a group of South Africans had gathered to watch the match. The moment the goal landed, South Africans in the area clapped, shouted and grabbed each other in celebration.

The goal that had South Africans screaming in Berlin

Bafana Bafana went behind early when Czechia's Michal Sadílek scored in the sixth minute. South Africa struggled to find a way back in the first half, but coach Hugo Broos made a key change at the break, bringing on Relebohile Mofokeng.

The young attacker immediately changed the game with his pace and directness. In the 83rd minute, his run into the box forced a handball and Teboho Mokoena stepped up to convert the penalty and make it 1-1.

The draw gave Bafana Bafana their first point of the tournament and kept their Round of 32 hopes alive. However, Mokoena picked up a second yellow card during the match, meaning he will miss the final group game against South Korea on 25 June 2026.

Who is Zolani Mahola?

Zolani Mahola is one of South Africa's most recognised voices. She spent 17 years as the lead singer of Freshlyground and is perhaps best known internationally for featuring on Shakira's 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem, Waka Waka.

She has since built a celebrated solo career, with her debut album winning Best Produced Album at the 2022 South African Music Awards. She also won the Fleur du Cap Award for Best Actress in 2020 for her one-woman show.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi relates to Zolani Mahola's moment

The comments section on the Instagram page was full of good vibes:

@beezybailey said:

"The gees is wonderful 🔥❤️ and so are you 😍"

@_its_anzette wrote:

"Nah same, I'm in England and this is me!!"

@iamflavorb said:

"Ndith 1:1... I am so happy and excited ❤️🙌"

@zandy._02 said:

"Waka Waka 🇿🇦❤"

@samba_nelly wrote:

"Dayum Zolani 😍 I didn't know you were... haai nvm HALALA BAFANA BAFANA 🇿🇦🙌🏿 😆"

South Africans supporting Bafana Bafana in Berlin. Images: @zolanimahola

Source: Instagram

More on Bafana Bafana

Briefly News recently reported on Teboho Mokoena naming three Bafana Bafana players he believes can step up and replace him against South Korea.

recently reported on Teboho Mokoena naming three Bafana Bafana players he believes can step up and replace him against South Korea. Bafana Bafana players were spotted splashing out at one of Atlanta's most famous jewellery stores ahead of the Czechia match.

The Springboks also went viral after a training video of them playing soccer had South Africa calling for them to replace Bafana Bafana at the World Cup.

Source: Briefly News