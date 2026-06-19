Bafana Bafana experienced a glimpse of Atlanta’s high-end lifestyle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, visiting one of the city’s most iconic jewellery stores ahead of their important fixture against Czechia.

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Before their Group A clash on Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, captain Ronwen Williams and teammates Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, and Iqraam Rayners made a stop at Icebox Diamonds & Watches’ flagship outlet in downtown Atlanta.

The squad toured the well-known luxury store, moving through displays featuring diamond-encrusted watches, Cuban link chains, custom-made pendants, rings, and other premium accessories that have helped cement the brand’s status in global celebrity culture.

Icebox documented the visit on its social media channels, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the South African players exploring the showroom.

In an Instagram post, the company noted: “It was a privilege to work with South Africa's National Team while they are in ATL for FIFA 2026...”

The brief visit gave the team a moment to engage with one of Atlanta’s standout lifestyle destinations before refocusing on football, where they later earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia to keep their tournament campaign on track.

Source: Briefly News