USA— SpaceX has elected long-time Sequoia Capital investor Roelof Botha to its board as an independent director and audit committee member. The appointment, effective immediately following a Wednesday regulatory filing, reunites Botha with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, with whom he worked more than two decades ago.

Elon Musk has roped in Roelof Botha into SpaceX. Images: Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch and Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Botha previously served as chief financial officer at PayPal Holdings when Musk was chief executive officer. The Pretoria-born South African, who is the grandson of former foreign minister Pik Botha and son of economist Dr Roelof Botha, grew up in Cape Town and studied actuarial science at the University of Cape Town. He later earned an MBA from Stanford University before Musk recruited him to PayPal's predecessor, X.com.

Sequoia Capital Connection

Botha joined Sequoia Capital in 2003, leading investments in major technology firms like YouTube and Instagram. He steered Sequoia’s US, European, and global operations before transitioning to an advisory role in 2025. Sequoia Capital holds a 1.5% stake in SpaceX and previously backed X, the social media platform that has since been folded into SpaceX alongside xAI.

Post-IPO Governance Expansion

The board appointment follows a landmark corporate milestone for the aerospace company. The move comes less than a week after the Elon Musk-led company’s record-setting initial public offering. SpaceX made history with its $75 billion IPO last week, establishing it as one of the largest public companies globally. Botha joins other high-profile investors on the SpaceX board, including Valor Equity Partners founder Antonio Gracias, Luke Nosek, and Steve Jurvetson.

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Source: Briefly News