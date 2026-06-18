African Transformation Movement Challenges Cyril Ramaphosa’s Impeachment Court Application
WESTERN CAPE– The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called President Cyril Ramaphosa out for hypocrisy as it filed papers to block Ramaphosa from attempting to halt the work of the recently established Impeachment Committee.
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The party announced on its @ATMovement_SA X account on 18 June 2026. The party made the announcement after Ramaphosa filed the papers on 17 June in the afternoon and listed the ATM and its Parliamentary leader, Vuyo Zungula, as one of the defendants. In the affidavit Zungula filed hours later, he said that Ramaphosa's prospects of successfully halting the impeachment process were poor. He defended the Section 89 Panel and stated that it understood its mandate. He added that the requirements for an interim interdict were not met.
ATM slams Ramaphosa
The ATM called Ramaphosa out in its tweet.
“For years, South Africans have been told that no one is above the law. Yet the moment Parliament begins exercising its constitutional oversight role, we're expected to believe that scrutiny is somehow unfair. The impeachment process was established to test facts, hear evidence and uphold the Constitution, not to provide comfort to those facing difficult questions,” the party said.
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Read the tweet on X here:
Forum for SA calls for Ramaphosa's resignation
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Forum for South Africa called for Ramaphosa to step down and slammed his attempt to stall the impeachment proceedings. The Forum leader, Tebogo Mashilompane, accused Ramaphosa of using judicial appeals and state resources to evade constitutional accountability.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za