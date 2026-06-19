South Africa's World Cup hopes remain alive after a dramatic late intervention from one of their most influential players

An emotional pre-match moment involving a Bafana Bafana midfielder captured the attention of supporters around the globe

The match hero now faces a frustrating setback after a disciplinary ruling ruled him out of the team's crucial final group-stage encounter

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Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena emerged as South Africa's hero in their second Group A match against Czechia. His late penalty earned South Africa a crucial 1-1 draw, keeping their hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup round of 32 alive.

"Felt My Grandfather's Presence": Bafana Bafana Star Teboho Mokoena Opens Up on Tearful Anthem Scene

Source: Getty Images

However, it was a bittersweet evening for the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder. Earlier in the match, Mokoena received a yellow card, his second of the tournament, which means he will miss South Africa's final group-stage clash against South Korea through suspension.

The midfielder also experienced an emotional moment before kick-off. During the singing of the national anthem, Mokoena was visibly moved, a scene that resonated with many South African fans watching around the world.

"I was overwhelmed because I was thinking of my late grandfather," Mokoena told ESPN.

"I know wherever he is, he will be proud of me. I just felt his presence at that moment. I thought he was here.

"He would be so proud of me because I know he believed in me even when no one else did. Only my mum and my son believed in me.

"I was so emotional thinking that here we were, playing at the World Cup in front of a sold-out crowd representing South Africa. I was emotional, and it's a dream come true. I'm living my dream as a kid from Bethlehem."

Teboho Mokoena reflects on dream World Cup goal

Mokoena said scoring for South Africa on football's biggest stage was a dream come true. He admitted he never imagined as a youngster that he would one day score at a FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder described the goal as the perfect ending to an emotional evening and praised his teammates for their determination and resilience throughout the match.

"Felt My Grandfather's Presence": Bafana Bafana Star Teboho Mokoena Opens Up on Tearful Anthem Scene

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana star addresses South Korea suspension

Despite missing the upcoming clash against South Korea, Mokoena rejected suggestions that he had let the team down. He insisted every decision he made on the field was in the best interests of the national team.

The 28-year-old expressed confidence in whoever is selected to replace him, stressing that every member of the squad has a responsibility to represent South Africa with pride when called upon.

Following the match, several teammates praised the Mamelodi Sundowns star for his leadership and character. They applauded the way he put aside the disappointment of his suspension to calmly convert the pressure-filled penalty that preserved Bafana Bafana's World Cup hopes.

How Bafana Bafana’s poor discipline could cost them

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's disciplinary record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup could come back to haunt them if they finish third in Group A and end up tied with another team in the battle for a place in the knockout rounds.

Source: Briefly News