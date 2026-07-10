Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie clashed with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on X after offering 50 pairs of free tickets to the SA vs Scotland match at Loftus Versfeld on 11 July 2026

Mashaba criticised McKenzie for focusing on ticket giveaways instead of building sporting facilities in communities, prompting a sharp response from the minister

McKenzie claimed he had built more than 30 sporting facilities in the City of Johannesburg, a claim that drew scepticism from social media users

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Gayton McKenzie and Herman Mashaba. Images: Rodger Bosch/ AFP via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie found himself in a public spat with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on X on 10 July 2026, after a ticket giveaway post triggered a war of words between the two public figures.

McKenzie had posted an offer giving away 50 double tickets to the Springboks versus Scotland match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, 11 July, directing interested members of the public to email his department. Mashaba responded sharply, accusing McKenzie of neglecting his core mandate by prioritising event giveaways over the construction of sporting facilities in underserved communities.

View the tweet here:

McKenzie hits back with facility claims

The minister did not let the criticism go unanswered. McKenzie told Mashaba directly that no sporting facilities were built during his tenure, while claiming to have personally overseen the construction of more than 30 facilities within the City of Johannesburg. He also pointed out that the tickets were obtained at no cost and were being shared with people who could not otherwise afford to attend such events, contrasting this with what he described as Mashaba attending major matches alone.

"You didn't construct one sporting facility during your term. I have constructed more than 30 sporting facilities in COJ. I get these tickets for free. I am sharing with people who can't afford it, unlike you, who post alone at big matches. Let people also enjoy what we enjoy," McKenzie wrote.

View the tweet on X here:

Social Media users question McKenzie's claims

The exchange drew significant attention online, with many users weighing in on both sides of the argument.

@Sithagul challenged the minister directly:

"Stop lying, can you please give us the proof of those 30 facilities you constructed in the city of Johannesburg?"

@YaneloDee echoed the scepticism, asking simply:

"Where in JHB did you construct Minister?"

@braFromUrMa was more pointed in his criticism:

"Same as the toilets you built in Karoo. All imaginary. Bantiti became minister of sport; his son, all of a sudden, bought a soccer club."

@RightlyWrongs turned the focus back onto Mashaba, writing:

"There's no coming back from this for the hairman. He's busy in London, flying first class to enjoy European football, but hates it when someone has a chance to attend a rugby game."

@ThembaRumbu also questioned McKenzie's broader record, referencing an earlier claim about charitable donations:

"I have never heard of individuals who get the tickets. You said half your salary goes to charity, still on word on that. The fields are built by the ANC-led government using our test money. Herman was on a privately funded trip."

Gyton McKenzie slammed for exposing football star

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent controversy surrounding Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, who revealed sensitive information regarding the missing Marumo Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu. The disclosure stirred significant backlash as many questioned the ethics of a cabinet minister sharing such details mid-investigation.

Source: Briefly News