Constitutional amendments have extended Zimbabwe’s presidential terms and shifted elections to parliament amid economic hardship

Briefly News spoke to Zimbabweans who voiced concerns over political disillusionment and rising living costs leading to increased emigration

South Africa also faces heightened migration pressures as Zimbabweans seek refuge from economic instability and violence

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Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended his presidential term. Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On 7 July 2026, President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed constitutional amendments into law that extend both presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years. The changes apply retroactively, keeping him in office until 2030, delay the next general elections, and shift the election of future presidents from a direct popular vote to a vote in parliament, where his ZANU-PF party holds a commanding majority.

What This Means for Zimbabwe and Its People

The developments have reinforced a sense of political inevitability for many Zimbabweans, alongside growing concern over the country’s direction at a time of severe economic hardship.

A young professional residing in Zimbabwe said he was unsurprised by the changes, having already resigned himself to the outcome after seeing the opposition weakened and co-opted. While not happy, he expressed serious worries about Zimbabwe’s long-term future.

He described daily life for ordinary citizens as extremely tough. Formal jobs are scarce and there is little social support, forcing many into informal vending. Harare’s central business district is crowded with sellers offering everything from fresh produce to second-hand goods. Recent fuel price hikes have driven up transport and living costs, leaving families living hand-to-mouth and relying on debt where possible. Among unemployed youth, problems such as drug use and high-stakes betting (especially on games like Aviator) have worsened, contributing to tragic incidents including suicides.

A young mother echoed the economic struggles.

“Life is difficult for many Zimbabweans,” she said. “Jobs are scarce, the cost of living continues to rise, and many families are struggling to afford basic necessities. Young people are leaving the country in search of better opportunities, while those who remain are doing their best to survive under challenging economic conditions.”

Both interviewees expressed deep reservations about the political changes. The young man fears Zimbabwe could slide toward failed-state status without leadership that feels accountable.

“The current leadership has a ‘we don’t give a darn’ attitude,” he said, “and because of that, they do the most egregious things without batting an eye… they believe they are untouchable.”

The mother was equally direct: she does not support moves that reduce direct choice of leaders or concentrate power.

“At a time when many people are struggling with poverty, unemployment, and the high cost of living, I believe the focus should be on improving people’s lives rather than changing political rules.”

She called for strengthened democracy, accountability, job creation, and genuine attention to ordinary citizens’ needs. Her hope rests in the resilience and talent of Zimbabweans, but she worries that without real economic and governance reforms, emigration will only accelerate.

Impact on South Africa

These internal pressures are already spilling across borders. In recent weeks, anti-immigration protests across South African cities and an imposed 30 June deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave triggered a surge in returns. Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans have crossed back through Beitbridge, with many more fleeing fears of violence by gathering at consulates and seeking repatriation.

Anti immigration protests have been on the rise in South Africa. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

The situation is particularly poignant because many of those returning are likely to attempt re-entry into South Africa illegally in the coming months. With limited prospects of rebuilding stable lives at home under the current trajectory, South Africa remains one of their few viable escape routes, a sad reality that speaks to the deep, interconnected challenges facing the region.

This dynamic places fresh pressure on South Africa’s border management, social services, and community relations at a time when local unemployment and service delivery frustrations are already high.

What’s next for Zimbabwe?

As these and other Zimbabwean voices highlight, the constitutional changes risk prolonging economic hardship and political disillusionment rather than resolving it. For Zimbabwe, the coming years will test whether the extended term delivers any promised stability or further entrenches the conditions driving people away.

For South Africa and the broader Southern African region, the focus must be on managing the immediate humanitarian and border challenges while supporting conditions that reduce migration pressures at their source. Without tangible reforms that improve governance and daily lives inside Zimbabwe, the cycle of despair and cross-border movement is likely to persist.

Source: Briefly News