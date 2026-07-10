An alleged tribal confrontation took place on a Limpopo working site between local residents and Zulu workers.

The local men asked the workers to pack up and leave the northern province immediately.

South Africans shared mixed reactions online regarding the rising incident of local tribal divisions.

South Africans online fear this can lead to massive tribalism across the country. Images: @madocten.adameest

Source: TikTok

A group of local men recently chased Zulu workers from a Limpopo construction site. The tense workplace incident happened after several tribal disputes occurred across various South African provinces during the anti-illegal immigration demonstrations. This growing local friction follows the recent tragic death of Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay, and many other South Africans mistaken for foreigners in other provinces.

Many Tsonga and Venda speaking people were previously mistaken for foreigners within KwaZulu-Natal. An e-hailing driver also demanded official identity documents from a Tsonga passenger in Pretoria. The angry Limpopo residents stated they are retaliating against the mistreatment of their people.

Tensions spike in Limpopo

The targeted Zulu workers remained remarkably quiet and peaceful during the entire recorded confrontation. South Africans expressed highly mixed reactions online after viewing the controversial footage. Some internet users praised the local community members for standing up against outside dominance.

Other online commentators strongly condemned the actions and warned against dangerous national tribalism. Citizens are deeply worried that these growing cultural divisions will destroy peaceful coexistence. Many people believe that legal authorities must intervene before these local disputes turn violent.

The ongoing national protests have further fueled community frustrations regarding employment and cultural security. Leaders of various regions are now urging South African citizens to maintain peace and order nationwide. The country remains highly divided as citizens debate the complex issue of regional identity.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Stories about South Africans mistaken for foreigners

A Venda man was allegedly manhandled and robbed of his cellphone by anti-illegal immigration protesters in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Advocate Moafrika Wa Maila shared a video describing how a group of men stopped him on Bosman Street in Pretoria and demanded to see his ID.

South African advocate Moafrika Wa Maila from Limpopo was allegedly harassed by men in Pretoria who accused him of being a foreigner.

Source: Briefly News