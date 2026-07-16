Sudanese club Al Hilal SC reportedly blocked Mamelodi Sundowns' pursuit of Nigerian striker Sunday Adetunji

Al Hilal is already set to lose Jean Claude Girumugisha to Libyan club Al Ahly Tripoli in an advanced deal

The Sudanese giants insist they cannot afford to lose two key players in the same transfer window

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Al Hilal SC have reportedly decided to block Mamelodi Sundowns' efforts to sign Nigerian striker Sunday Adetunji, with the Sudanese club unwilling to sanction a second major departure in the same transfer window.

Arabic outlet Alkramh.com reports that Sundowns and Algerian giants MC Alger both made serious moves to secure Adetunji's signature. The 25-year-old finished as Al Hilal's leading scorer last season, attracting widespread interest from clubs across the continent.

Why Al Hilal are holding firm on Adetunji

Al Hilal's reluctance to sell Adetunji is directly tied to the imminent departure of Jean Claude Girumugisha. The Libyan club Al Ahly Tripoli have submitted a lucrative offer for Girumugisha, and that deal is reported to be at an advanced stage.

With Girumugisha's exit appearing increasingly certain, Al Hilal's management has made clear that losing a second key player during the current window is not something they are prepared to accept.

The club is also set to compete in the CAF Champions League football next season, adding further motivation to protect their squad depth.

Adetunji's history against Sundowns

Adetunji is no stranger to Sundowns. The Nigerian forward featured against the Pretoria-based side in two CAF Champions League group-stage matches earlier this year, though he was unable to find the net on either occasion.

Despite that, his performances across the season were evidently enough to catch the eye of Sundowns' scouting staff, who operate one of the most active transfer operations on the continent.

With Al Hilal digging in over Aditunji's availability, Sundowns may need to look elsewhere to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Source: Briefly News