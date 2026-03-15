Mamelodi Sundowns have taken a huge step in securing a place in the last four of the CAF Champions League this season after defeating Stade Malien 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-finals.

The Premier Soccer League giants took advantage of playing the first leg at home as they destroyed the Malian side at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Bafana Bafana defender Kuliso Mudau scored the first goal of the game before January winter signing Brayan Leon added another in the second half. Former Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners continued his recent impressive form as he added the third in the closing stages of the match.

Miguel Cardoso and his boys are on course to securing back-to-back semi-final ticket in the CAF number one club competition, but they've been warned ahead of the mouthwatering second leg fixture in Bamako, Mali, on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Sundowns warned about Stade Malien

Football analyst Uche Anuma while in an exclusive chat with Briefly News warned Sundowns players and their coach not to underestimate Stade Malien despite their resounding victory in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

He claimed as the Brazilians used the home advantage in their favour, the Malian side would hope to do the same in the return leg.

"Mamelodi Sundowns need to be very careful in the second leg against Stade Malien, because this is the time complacency set in," he said.

"We've seen that in continental games this season, Sundowns have not been at their best and it's not the players fault, bacause they might get to Mali on Friday and met a substandard pitch or condition that would make the tie difficult for them."

Source: Briefly News