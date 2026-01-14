Springboks star Ox Nché came close to making history in 2025, nearly becoming the first prop to win the World Rugby Player of the Year

Nché has launched Ox Kraal, a clothing line inspired by his career, and partnered with The Braai Republic and Bomalumz Wines

In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, the Springbok prop has forged high-profile partnerships with brands like Dove Men+Care and Mitsubishi Motors

Springboks star player Ox Nché had a remarkable 2025 season, coming close to making history as the first prop to win the World Rugby Player of the Year. He narrowly lost the prestigious award to fellow South African Malcolm Marx.

Ox Nché, during the South African national men's rugby team captain's run at Latymer Sports Ground on October 31, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Paul Harding

Source: Getty Images

Since making his international debut in 2017, Nché has become a cornerstone of South Africa’s forward pack, consistently contributing to the team’s success at the highest level.

Like many South African rugby stars, Nché has ventured into business and established Ox Kraal, a clothing line that has gained recognition for its rugby-inspired apparel and fan merchandise. The brand offers a variety of items, including the playful “Baby Kraal Onesie,” the classic “Bucket Hat,” and the cheekily named “Salads Don’t Win Scrums Apron,” all reflecting Nché’s rugby career and personal ethos.

The brand’s name and slogan are derived from Nché’s well-known mantra, “Salads don’t win scrums,” symbolising his dedication, work ethic, and no-nonsense approach to the game. Although Ox Kraal faced a major setback in November 2025 when he had to suspend orders due to an ongoing legal dispute, Nché continues to pursue other business ventures and partnerships.

Ox Nché looks on during the South Africa Springboks captain's run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Ox Nché’s food and wine ventures

In addition to his clothing brand, Nché has taken on a partnership and ambassador role with The Braai Republic, a South African fast-food brand specialising in flame-grilled meats and local flavours. He is actively involved in the brand launch and broader development strategy, with plans to help expand it into a nationwide franchise.

Alongside teammates Trevor Nyakane and Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché is also part of Bomalumz Wines, a premium wine brand offering approachable, character-driven labels. This venture highlights Nché’s commitment to investing in lifestyle and consumer-focused businesses outside of rugby.

Brand partnerships and endorsements

Nché has partnered with Dove Men+Care as an ambassador in South Africa, supporting campaigns focused on men’s well-being. He has also been featured in promotional activities with Mitsubishi Motors South Africa, receiving a Triton vehicle as part of a brand partnership that aligns with his rugged, high-performance image with the company’s products.

Through these ventures and endorsements, Ox Nché is building a strong business portfolio that complements his rugby career and reinforces his influence both on and off the field.

