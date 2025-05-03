The mansion features a triple-storey design with expansive glass walls, high-beamed ceilings, and an elevated lap pool, offering stunning ocean views

Solar panels and battery systems provide energy efficiency, ensuring uninterrupted power and contributing to reduced electricity bills and environmental sustainability

The interior decor, curated by Mtawarira and his wife, combines a neutral palette with designer furnishings, a family-friendly kitchen, and a playroom for their children

Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira, a stalwart of South African rugby, has transitioned from the pitch to a life of refined elegance. His residence on KwaZulu-Natal’s Dolphin Coast stands as a testament to contemporary design and environmental consciousness.

Home design with expansive views of the Dolphin Coast, showcasing Tendai Mtawarira’s commitment to sustainable living. Image: Tendai Mtawarira

Source: Instagram

Architectural Mastery Meets Coastal Serenity

Designed by architect Tracy Levinson, Mtawarira’s triple-storey mansion is a harmonious blend of modern aesthetics and natural elements. The structure boasts expansive glass walls, allowing an abundance of natural light to permeate the interiors, and offers panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. High-beamed ceilings with black-painted rafters add a touch of sophistication, while the open-plan layout ensures seamless flow between living spaces. A standout feature is the elevated lap pool, ingeniously positioned above the bedrooms to align with the main living area, providing uninterrupted sea vistas.

Watch below video

Interiors Reflecting Personal Touches

The interior decor, curated by Mtawarira and his wife Kuziva, mirrors their personalities and lifestyles. A neutral grey palette dominates, complemented by designer furnishings and bespoke lighting fixtures. The kitchen, a central hub for family gatherings, features a graphite island illuminated by three distinctive yellow ring lights. Children's spaces are thoughtfully designed, with a playroom adorned with a world map and educational elements, fostering learning and creativity.

Embracing Sustainable Living

In response to South Africa's energy challenges, Mtawarira has integrated solar solutions into his home. The installation of solar panels and battery systems ensures an uninterrupted power supply, allowing the family to maintain their daily routines without disruption. Mtawarira highlights the benefits of this sustainable energy approach, noting significant reductions in electricity bills and a positive environmental impact.

Tendai Mtawarira’s luxurious home on KwaZulu-Natal's Dolphin Coast features cutting-edge design. Image: Tendai Mtawarira

Source: Instagram

A Sanctuary for Family and Reflection

Beyond its architectural brilliance, the mansion serves as a sanctuary for the Mtawarira family. Spaces like the man cave and the luxury fire pit provide areas for relaxation and socialising, while the serene reading nook caters to quieter moments. The home's design prioritises both communal and private spaces, ensuring comfort and functionality for all family members.

Tendai Mtawarira's Dolphin Coast residence is more than just a home; it's a reflection of his journey, values, and commitment to a sustainable future.

