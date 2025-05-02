A South African woman from Alberton, Gauteng, has captured attention on social media with a video showing off her stunning double-storey home

Content creator @houza.skkg shared footage of her luxurious residence in April, featuring impressive exterior views with palm trees and a well-maintained garden

In her caption, the homeowner mentions that her beautiful home is especially enjoyable during her "sober season"

A Gauteng woman has shared why she often cuts social gatherings short or misses them completely - her beautiful home is simply too enjoyable to leave.

Content creator @houza.skkg from Alberton posted a video in April giving followers a tour of her stunning residence, captioning it:

"Especially in this sober season of mine!! ❤️🧘🏾‍♀️ love and light 💫"

Home sweet home

The video begins with exterior shots of the impressive double-storey house, showing its modern architecture with large glass windows and a neatly landscaped garden complete with palm trees. The well-maintained lawn and garden beds frame the property beautifully, giving it strong kerb appeal.

As the tour moves inside, viewers can see the elegant staircase leading to the second floor, featuring stylish glass balustrades. The home boasts contemporary finishings throughout, with spacious sitting areas upstairs and huge windows that maximise natural light and provide views of the surrounding area.

In her narration, the homeowner explains,

"This is the reason guys, this is the reason why I keep leaving your parties earlier or don't come at all because I really love my house." Her statement reflects a growing trend where people find more joy and comfort in their home environments than in social settings.

Creating a beautiful living space can bring immense satisfaction and peace. A home becomes truly beautiful when it serves as both a safe harbour from the outside world and a launching pad for living our best lives.

For many, like this content creator, a well-designed personal space offers more comfort and fulfilment than social gatherings, especially during times of personal growth or lifestyle changes, as suggested by her mention of a "sober season."

Social media reactions to the house

@Maria Visser related:

"Your house is beautiful, but people must understand that some of us enjoy our homes."

@Sipho Masango agreed:

"We feel you, my sister. We also leave parties very early."

@Keba Shongwe admired:

"The amount of light coming in 🔥Love it..."

@Sne Ndovela complimented:

"Beautiful home!"

@Promise Diale Tala understood:

"It's beautiful. I understand why you're leaving us early."

@Mantjana Tebogo Shai expressed:

"I don't know you, but I'm so proud of you, Cuz 😁 Your home is beautiful ♥️"

