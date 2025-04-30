TikTok user @everything_zinhle transformed her plain, uninspiring bedroom into a stunning, cosy space in just one week, documenting the renovation process from start to finish

The makeover included painting, wall features, new furniture like pedestals, plus decor items from affordable stores like Pep Home, Jet Home and Sheet Street

South Africans were impressed by the beautiful transformation, with many commenting on how gorgeous the room looked and asking for details on where to find specific items

A lifestyle content creator posted a clip showing how she transformed her bedroom.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok content creator recently shared her bedroom transformation journey, turning a basic, uninspiring space into a stylish, magazine-worthy room on a tight budget of just R2,500.

The Cape Town-based creator, who posts lifestyle content on her @everything_zinhle TikTok account, documented the week-long process that left many South Africans stunned by the professional-looking results.

In the video that was posted in March, the woman shows the dramatic before-and-after of her bedroom renovation, proving that creating a beautiful space doesn't need a fortune or professional help.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

From basic to beautiful

"Excruciating and exhausting days," the creator begins in her video, "I am finally done with this insane room revamp. I've poured my heart, sweat, and actual tears into this and, oh, let's not forget my entire bank account. But honestly, it was so worth it."

The video starts by showing her dull and uninspiring room before the makeover—just a simple bed in an otherwise plain space. She then walks viewers through her transformation process, which included painting the walls, adding decorative features, and carefully selecting furniture pieces like a stylish headboard and bedside tables.

When followers asked about her total costs, the creator revealed she spent approximately R2,500 on the entire project. She shared her shopping list, mentioning that she purchased:

Duvet cover and pillowcases from Jet Home.

Cushion covers from Sheet Street.

Bedside tables from Decofurn.

Bedside lamps, a diffuser, and a bed throw from Pep Home.

The finished room features a sophisticated grey, white, and black colour scheme that gives it a professionally designed look. The creator managed to balance style and comfort while sticking to affordable stores, showing that budget constraints don't need to limit creativity.

This bedroom makeover shows that with creativity, patience, and smart shopping, anyone can create a beautiful space even on a limited budget. The one-week timeframe also shows that stunning transformations don't require months of work.

South Africans love the transformation

The makeover video quickly gained attention, with South Africans flooding the comments section with praise and questions about specific items.

@macebisa🫀 marvelled:

"This is sooo beautiful❤️Please, what was the total cost?"

@TandokaziNtoni couldn't contain her excitement:

"Like? I absolutely love it😍❤️❤️uzokwenza neyam😭😭😭"

@🦋chez🦋 was interested in specific items:

"Could you please show me a close-up of the lamps?"

@zama_lunga offered congratulations:

"Gorgeous 👌👌👌Well done!🥰"

@s_mapuruma complimented:

"This is so beautiful sana 😍😍😍"

@Sibonga_Mlamula shared their plans:

"This is stunning !!! Also, on a small journey into doing something similar."

@DohnéNuwejaar asked about a specific item:

"Headboard plug? 😍😍"

