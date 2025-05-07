A stunning finished home with five bedrooms, stylish finishes, and a huge garage sparked a huge online debate about the high cost of building

The impressive building project was shared on TikTok, showing off the ceilings and tiles, and the price was revealed

Social media users were split in the comments, with many loving the work and praising the builders, and others saying the price was too steep

A construction company showed off its stunning five-bedroom project, but Mzansi was unhappy about the total costs. Image: Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

A video post of a stunning, newly built home costing over a million sparked a huge debate online, as many people were shocked by how expensive things have become in Mzansi.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @super_group_properties, showing the massive home, completely finished and ready for its owners.

The sleek home is showcased

The video shows the inside and outside of the newly built house, which is straight out of a dream. It features sleek ceiling designs and beautiful tiling, boasting five bedrooms. The garage is a showstopper, large enough to fit many cars. Every corner of the house gives luxury vibes, from sparkling finishes to neat paintwork. In the post, it is shared that the project cost amounted to R1.5M, inclusive of all the materials used and labour.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi splits in the comments

After social media users viewed the post, the comment section became an online debate. Many were in awe, praising the builder's choice of finishes and saying the project looked top-tier for the price, hyping the company for not cutting corners and going all out. Some, however, questioned if the R1.5M also included the cost of the land, calling it a bit steep. Others claimed that they knew people who could do the same thing for less in rural areas.

A property company received praise for their stunning homes. Image: LaylaBird

Source: Getty Images

User @Nale P said:

"Thank you, ppl think professional building is cheap."

User @DaBoogeyman asked:

"Hey, I trust you're good. So when you say this was a R1.5 project, you mean the cost includes everything, all materials and labour costs?"

User @Barak added:

"As a contractor myself, I can tell you right here right now, for free… that house doesn’t cost even R1M, unless you include the site, and it must be in a good area. Otherwise, you are looking at R700K."

User @KatMarshatv shared:

"It's beautiful, but it's not worth R1.5m to resell. This will be a problem if you lose interest in it or life circumstances happen. Also, location will matter. If it's built in a rural area, pray you never sell it 🙏."

User @J.A.B.U said:

"R1.5M matches the quality of the house, job well done!👌."

User @sink or swim commented:

"Lol, I love how everyone is suddenly a building expert. This project can easily be R1.5 mil. If it is listed with the NHBRC and there are inspections done, there’s no cutting corners."

3 Briefly News articles about building

A young lady spent over R81K buying the remainder of the building material that was needed for the home she was building for her parents.

A 28-year-old woman restored her mother's dignity after years of mockery by building her a gorgeous house in a new neighbourhood, which she completed in seven months.

A woman shared a collage showing a young man standing next to a shack he once called home, alongside another photo of him posing by his mansion and a fleet of cars.

Source: Briefly News