“We’re Never Giving Up on Our Dreams”: SA Inspired by Man’s Upgrade From Shack to Mansion
by  Bongiwe Mati 3 min read
  • A powerful transformation picture of a man left South Africans feeling emotional and motivated online
  • A woman shared a collage on Facebook, showing a man standing in front of a shack before success and later by a mansion
  • Mzansi praised the transformation, with many feeling inspired and hopeful about their life journeys

Facebook users shared that they were motivated to continue praying after seeing God's work
A young man showed off her home before God answered his prayers, and after He did. Image: Luyanda Zwane update
A social media account shared a post about an inspiring, before-and-after glow-up of a man's journey from humble beginnings to success.

The post was shared on Facebook by user Luyanda Zwane's update account, attracting many likes and comments from social media users who felt that God answered the man's prayers.

Before-and-after collage post

The post shared by Luyanda Zwane's update is a picture collage. In the top image, the guy stands in front of a rusted shack with a broken door that looks like it barely shuts. His arms are stretched out wide, showing a proud pose even in tough conditions.

In the second picture, he's posted up in the back of a bakkie with his arms out the same way, but this time, there's a real mansion and multiple cars behind him. The glow-up is real, and the pose stays consistent, showing he's always had that dreamer energy, even when life was rough.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi is inspired by the man's success

The post became a motivational rallying cry. Social media users said it gave them hope to keep grinding and not throw in the towel. Some said they couldn't wait for their success pictures, adding that when their time comes, the whole internet would know. Others were in awe of God's miracles, saying believing in Him was not a waste of time.

User @Lerato Motlogelwa said:

"Amen 🙏🙏 that's a great testimony."

User @Uhm Londiwe shared:

"We're never giving up on our dreams."

User @Thabiso Mqadi commented:

"Nja yam uyangenzela (my man, you're inspiring me), Duncan. Clever, don't give up."

User @Moses Scheepers added:

"Amen ❤️! Be proud, sir 👏 ."

User @Mamicque Jonker prayed:

"Please, oh Lord, let it be possible for me and my family."

User @Zwane Iggy Ignatius Zwane said:

"Your background doesn't determine your future."

