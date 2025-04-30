A gent in South Africa was proud as he shared how his Toyota bakkie clocked 1 million kilometres

The post gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views, comments, and shares

Netizens reacted with mixed feelings as they took to the comments to share their thoughts

A man in South Africa captured the attention of many people in South Africa over his latest achievement.

A man marked one million kilometres on his Toyota bakkie, leaving SA with mixed reactions. Image: Mileage impossible

Source: Twitter

Man's Toyota bakkie clocks 1 million kilometres

The post was shared on Twitter, now known as X, under the handle Mileage Impossible of the proud South African man, who left netizens speechless after sharing a major milestone.

He revealed that his trusted Toyota bakkie had officially clocked an astonishing 1 million kilometres on the odometer.

The post, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the dashboard of the vehicle as the numbers roll into the seven-figure mark. The man stood next to his grey and black bakkie and celebrated in style with a cake. The post sparked a flurry of reactions, with many praising the reliability and durability of Toyota vehicles, while others jokingly asked if the bakkie ran on holy water.

Clocking 1 million kilometres is no small feat. It’s a clear demonstration of proper vehicle maintenance and the legendary lifespan of certain Toyota models, especially in the bakkie category. In a country where long-distance travel is often necessary and road conditions can vary, the story struck a chord with many who rely on their vehicles daily.

This man’s achievement has proven that with care, consistency, and quality engineering, a vehicle can go the distance literally. The gent's accomplishment went on to become a viral sensation, gathering many views, likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi expressed their thoughts

The online community had mixed reactions as they headed to the comments section to share their opinions on the man's 1 million kilometres, saying:

MDK Brothers said:

"Nothing special there, have 2 Quantums that have long exceeded that mileage."

Built To Last added:

"That’s amazing! I just covered the creation of Toyota in my newsletter. It’s crazy to see how well their vehicles still hold up today!"

Thendo_Khae wrote:

"Toyota keeps proving to us that it's possible with their cars."

ArunKumar stated:

"Showing only the speedometer and logo is not enough. You should show the history of the same engine achieved by this running figure. The engine might get replaced over time."

User simply said:

"I trust these bakkies, you can easily reach 1 million without an engine overhaul."

