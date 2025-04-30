One man was left shocked as he showcased a house worth a hefty sum of money that didn’t reflect its true value

The video of the property went viral on social media, racking up many views, likes, and comments

It also sparked a massive debate among people in South Africa as they reacted to the footage

A young man could not contain his disbelief and took to social media to showcase a house he came across that cost a hefty sum of money, but doesn’t quite resemble its price tag.

R500k house in Pretoria leaves SA in disbelief

The young man who goes by the Instagram handle Mohale_leloka flexed a house in Pretoria priced at R500 000, which has left many South Africans shocked at the state of the property.

In the video, which has gained thousands of views, likes, and comments, Mohale_leloka expresses his disbelief at the condition and design of the house in comparison to its hefty price tag.

He gave viewers a tour of the small, compact home, highlighting the basic finishes, cramped layout, and questionable value for money. Many were quick to point out that the property lacked the modern features and space expected of a half-million-rand house. South Africans didn’t hold back, flooding the comments section with a mix of outrage, humour, and frustration, with one person commenting:

"R550k to live in an area where you can regularly get robbed."

The footage also sparked a larger conversation about the state of the property market in South Africa, particularly in urban areas like Pretoria, where prices continue to rise despite concerns over affordability and quality. Some users expressed concern that young professionals and first-time buyers are being priced out of decent housing options.

Watch the video of the R500k house below:

Mzansi is not impressed

The debate also raises concerns about housing affordability in Mzansi, as they shared how the cost of living is becoming unrealistic for the ordinary South African. Online users took to the comments to weigh in with their thoughts.

Mvelase_01 shared:

"They mean one of the bedrooms can also store the car in emergencies."

Kealanerasmus added:

"As a gen Z… we are cooked."

Undead_king expressed:

"Brah, that house looks like what America think of Africa."

Ilikev1ct0r commented:

"I feel bad for gents who are entering adulthood in this economy."

Mattwinisaacs07 replied:

"It's a huge plot of land."

Miss_nova stated:

"Whoever put that 20th-century hut for R550000 needs to be in jail course, that is daylight robbery."

Adrian__webb suggested:

"Buy a nice car and sleep in it."

