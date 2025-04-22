A young lady shared her take on Johannesburg's rental market prices, sparking massive reactions online

In the TikTok video, she called out the city for charging people hidden costs and other fees while renting

Mzansi netizens chimed in, as many could relate to the woman's rant and shared their thoughts

A young woman was not having it with the city of gold shenanigans as she took to social media to slam the Johannesburg rental market prices.

Woman calls out Jozi over rental market prices

The lady’s viral TikTok video has sparked widespread debate about Johannesburg’s rental market, drawing attention to the rising costs of living in the city. In the clip posted under the handle @snedlxmini, the young woman expressed her frustration over what she perceives as unjust financial burdens placed on renters, particularly the added costs.

"Call me strict, but the Johannesburg rental market is a scam, or starting to become a scam," said the young lady.

@snedlxmini went on to explain what she calls the "two headline scams," paying for parking and paying for extra refuse and effluent. She stressed that parking should be included in the rental.

"You are lying about how much the rental actually is because if it's a guaranteed amount I'm gonna be paying every single month, include it in the rental. What the hell is effluent? What the hell is sewage? Just include it in the rental, dude."

The lady also called them out for bringing along Cape Town's tendencies of inflated rental prices, as the Mother City is known to be quite expensive to live in.

"Don't separate the cost. This is not Cape Town, don't bring Cape Town tendencies here, like we don't like that here in Jozi, please."

@snedlxmini's video, which captured the attention of many with her candid remarks, prompted South Africans to share to voice their own experiences with the Johannesburg rental market, many echoing the lady's sentiment that the rising costs are becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

As the cost of living continues to soar, more renters are speaking out about the financial strain they face, with some questioning the fairness of the system.

Watch the video of the lady venting her frustration over the Jozi rental prices below:

SA reacts to woman's rant on Jozi rental prices

The lady’s video has become a focal point for discussions about affordability and fairness in Johannesburg’s rental market, sparking conversations about possible solutions.

Nozipho Sibiya said:

"Paying for sewerage, levies and waste collection for a property you don't own is diabolical. That is why I will continue staying ekasi cause asoze."

Teachandmomlife added:

"Them not returning your deposit even although they have noted no damages."

Lwazi_m expressed:

"Don't ever move to Cape Town. We are not scammed... we are held at gunpoint."

CJ stated:

"The only scam is the new apartment sizes... Joburg is big enough to have 80 sqm apartments, but they keep building 45 sqm apartments."

Avelamawisa replied:

"Have we forgotten about the electricity Apps, paying so much for little electricity?"

SA calls out Cape Town homes for being expensive

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman has left Mzansi in disbelief after sharing a video of a R16,000-per-month bachelor apartment in Cape Town. The small yet pricey unit quickly sparked debate, with many questioning the city's high rental costs.

South Africans were shocked to see that someone in Cape Town was renting a porch for thousands of rands.

Cape Town’s skyrocketing rental prices have once again been the subject of controversy after a lady expressed shock at a property listed for R8,000 per month.

