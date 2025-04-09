A woman in Cape Town shared on her TikTok account that she saw a porch that someone was renting for R4 000

The landlord noted that the 'living space' was intended for a single person and included water, electricity, and Wi-Fi

Members of the online community who saw the advertisement couldn't help but laugh in the post's comment section

A R4 000 porch for rent had the internet confused and humoured. Images: South_agency, The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

With the current state of the economy, it won't come as a surprise to see the rising costs of living, especially when it pertains to rental properties. However, South Africans were shocked to see that someone in Cape Town was renting a porch for thousands of rands.

Woman spots a porch to rent

TikTok user Nabeelah took to her TikTok account in confusion when she saw an advertisement on a website showing the porch, which was near Chinatown in Voortrekker Road, Parow.

The advertisers noted that it was available for a single person and offered water, electricity and Wi-Fi.

Nabeelah stated in her caption:

"At least there’s WiFi, guys. I think it was R4 000 or so, if I’m not mistaken."

Take a look at the porch in the TikTok video below:

The benefits of having a porch

According to the Civil Engineering Portal's website, having a porch, which is a structure external to a building's walls, has many benefits.

Below are a few:

It increases the property's market value.

It creates an additional area for outdoor gatherings.

It keeps homeowners safe from elements such as heavy rain and the sun's harmful UV radiation.

It adds a stunning design look to the home's exterior.

Retractable porch awnings allow homeowners to manage the amount of space and quantity of sun wanted on the porch.

Civil Engineering Portal notes that if designed appropriately, a porch can add to the home's grandeur. Image: David Papazian

Source: Getty Images

Rented porch amuses Mzansi

A few local members of the online community entered the comment section with laughter after seeing that someone in Cape Town was renting out their porch.

@_cosmic_girl_x laughed and said to the public:

"They are taking us for a joke."

@ssstargirl was in disbelief and wrote in the comment section:

"The property market in Cape Town is getting out of hand."

Seeing what was on the porch in the TikTok video, @capetowndude asked with humour:

"Bicycle included?"

@autumnkeep wasn't pleased with what they had seen on their For You Page and added in the comments:

"Nah, report this."

@nishaatwillkill shared with the online community:

"This sums up my Property24 experience because what do you mean it’s R10 000 for 32m²?"

