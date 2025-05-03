A local car enthusiast got a rare inside look at BMW's futuristic i5 Flow NOTSOKANA at a car exhibition in Shanghai

The man spoke with one of the guys who worked on the futuristic and groundbreaking work of art and design, and their clip was shared on Instagram

Social media users flooded the comment section, singing Dr. Esther Mahlangu's praises and expressing how much pride she brings to Mzansi

A car enthusiast went to a car exhibition in Shanghai and showed off the BMW i5 NOTSOKANA, impressing Mzansi. Image: gogoesthermahlangu

Source: Instagram

A vibey video captured a petrolhead at a motor show speaking with a specialist named Joseph, who worked on the colour-changing BMW i5 Flow NOTSOKANA in Shanghai, China.

His clip was shared on the Instagram account thecarscene_, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users impressed by the technologically advanced luxury car.

The BMW i5 turns heads

The clip starts with the two men standing in front of the luxury car, which is standing at the centre of the stage, showing off its beauty. Joseph, who helped design BMW's art cars, explains that the futuristic whip changes colour through an LCD interface, which switches shades just 15 seconds after a tap.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He shared that its name, NOTSOKANA, is a tribute to Dr Esther's eldest son, a nod to the Ndebele tradition, and that the car takes direct inspiration from her 1991 BMW art car. Joseph points at the sleek design while chatting about how it's a fusion of culture and cutting-edge tech, and it looks lit under those exhibition lights.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi shows Dr Esther Mahlangu respect

Social media users took to the comment section to show the Ndebele gogo some love. Many gushed over how amazing it was to see a South African legend's work being celebrated abroad. Some said it was emotional to witness our culture in the global spotlight.

Others were sure that the price tag might make the car a permanent dream for them, but they still beamed with pride for Dr Esther's legacy moving through tech.

Mzansi was impressed with the colour-changing BMW i5's technology. Image: gogoesthermahlangu

Source: Instagram

User @seagrampearce said:

"This is awesome, seeing Esther get more coverage. I was privileged enough to be the one who shot and filmed Esther's follow-up on the 7 Series Art Car several years ago. I have it on my profile and website."

User @chaddernator shared:

"I dreamt about LCD paint job, and here it is."

User @tshepang_majorgeneral_ramokone comment:

"Mam Esther is definitely going to greater heights, siyathokoza MaMahlangu!🤝🏽❤️."

User @kumbiraim added:

"No DNA, just RSA."

User @ofentse_explores shared:

"I just started learning painting Ndebele art 😍❤️... From Kwagga to the world."

User @siphesihlemagagula said:

"And the 1991 car he speaks of is currently parked at the Wits Art Museum in Braamfontein if you want to see it."

3 Briefly News articles about cars

A car journalist shocked petrol attendants after showing them a monthly instalment of R104K for a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon 63.

A local man shared pictures of a head-on collision between a Lamborghini and a Toyota Tazz, leaving social media users debating which car was in the wrong.

A Cape Town auntie asked to take photos next to a Ferrari in Camp Bay and later asked for the guy's number.

Source: Briefly News