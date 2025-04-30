A car journalist shocked petrol attendants with the jaw-dropping cost of a Mercedes-Benz G63

The man not only showed them its value but also made them calculate the repayment terms over 60 months in the video shared on TikTok

Social media users were floored by the monthly instalments and joked that only bosses or companies bought those kinds of cars

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A car-lover left petrol attendants speechless after showing them the price of a G-Wagon. Image: @cirodesiena

Source: TikTok

A motoring expert pulled up at a petrol station driving a G-Wagon and gave petrol attendants an educational session on the super SUV's value.

The man, TikTok user @cirodesiena, shared his clip on the platform, attracting many comments from social media users who were surprised at how much it was worth.

The G-Wagon's monthly costs

The clip starts with @cirodesiena asking the petrol attendants if they were interested in knowing the monthly instalments of the car. After they agree, he instructs them on a site to use to search for the information, using their financial calculator. Interested to see the amount, the petrol attendant and his colleagues looked closely at the phone he was carrying as he searched for its 60-month repayment price.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The amount came out to R104K monthly, leaving one female employee who was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle screaming out a loud, "Yoh!" The car enthusiast then asked the attendant to check the interest cost, which came up to R1.6 M. He laughed and joked that the interest was enough to buy a new BMW M3. One of the guys joked that to afford such a car, one needed to practice black magic, leaving the man amused.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates the costs

The clip racked up loads of views and reactions from social media users, who were unaware of how expensive the car was. Many refused to believe that ordinary workers were buying the car with their salaries, and paying monthly instalments, saying they were probably buying them as business assets. Others wondered how much the car's instalment was.

A G-Wagon worth R4.6M visited an Engen garage, and petrol attendants got a closer look at it. Image: @cirodesiena

Source: TikTok

User @Vibz_365 added:

"I hope they didn’t miss the golden opportunity to ask this man how he can afford such a car, whether he’s hiring, or perhaps willing to mentor them."

User @Abigail Mokone-Mofokeng added:

"No one is buying a G-Class as a personal car! They usually buy it as a business asset, lol."

User @aluflavour said:

"Besides everything, neh, petrol attendants are the most humble service providers out there 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

User @Tondi Neluheni commented:

"The fact that she jumped out of the car after hearing the price😂."

User @Eugene added:

"And insurance must be added."

User @BONGS shared:

"This guy is so down to earth, spending his time explaining to petrol attendants, so proud of you buddy, we need people like you, so friendly 🙏🙏."

3 Briefly News articles about super-fast cars

A Cape Town auntie asked to take photos next to a Ferrari in Camp Bay and later asked for the guy's numbers.

A man spotted a fleet of super-fast cars, revving their four pipes, and filling a street in Cape Town's CBD.

A man shared pictures of a head-on collision between a Lamborghini and a Toyota Tazz, leaving Mzansi wishing the super-fast car driver was in the wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News