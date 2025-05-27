Three BMWs turned a Johannesburg four-way intersection into a smoky drift zone, freezing traffic in all directions

The spinning showdown was captured in a loud, high-energy Instagram video that ended with police sirens

Social media users were living for the revs, tyre screeches and the shady flex aimed at an Audi dealership nearby

Three BMW drivers decided to own a four-way intersection for a bit of chaos and flex, giving other motorists a live spinning show.

The video was posted on Instagram by @sa_exotics, had social media users losing it over the sheer madness, while others felt it was selfish of them to bring everyone to a standstill.

The three BMWs tear up the streets

In the clip, two black BMWs stormed into an intersection, tires screeching and engines screaming like thunder. The cars spun in perfect sync as vehicles from all sides just stood frozen, watching the madness unfold. Loud screeches from tyres rubbing on the tar-filled space filled the space, and the scene looked straight out of an action movie.

Then came a showstopper, an older white BMW that slid into the action like it had been waiting its whole life. It spun circles around the newer models like it was built for the moment, channelling Lewis Hamilton's energy. Just as sirens started wailing in the distance, the trio sped off, leaving clouds of smoke and dropped jaws behind.

Mzansi reacts to the BMW madness

Social media users flooded the comment section, talking about cars, engines, and rating the drivers' skills. Many noted how the drivers were showing off next to an Audi dealership, joking that they were separating boys from men.

Some said it must have been a blast for drivers stuck in traffic to get a free show, while hyping the BMW's N5 engine, calling it pure magic. Others, however, felt it was selfish of the drivers not to consider other motorists.

User @chickz_sa shared:

"I don’t get into trouble, I cause trouble myself vibes😂."

User @milli said:

"That exit was insane."

User @mazwintini added:

"I have a BMW M4 Coupe, and I don't even know how to spin it, and I don't even think about it."

User @jellykrugz

"Take that guy with the G87 off the road, yingozi waiting to happen la mjita 😭."

User @ntokozo__f

"But why do this on a public road? When people need to pass. So inconsiderate."

User @bzizwe.jojo commented:

"It's becoming a problem. We've got ambulances and all sorts of emergency personnel who need to use the road whilst some ppl just wanna spin their cars whilst blocking everyone."

Watch the Instagram video below:

