A man captured two gentlemen sitting at the boot of a moving car with its door opened and loaded the clip online

The video caught the attention of many social media users, who did not hesitate to share their views

Many social media users lambasted the gentlemen's behaviour in the comment feed, wondering how they didn't see anything wrong with the act

Two men were captured relaxing in the boot while the car moved with its door open. Credit: Rabizo

A gentleman was driving his car, minding his business, when he spotted two men sitting on the edge of the boot door with its door wide.

The man recorded the rare behaviour and shared it on TikTok under his handle @dumsane_sa, attracting 550K views as many social media users who found the clip shocking.

The man caught on camera

The clip shared by @dumsane_sa shows a black car driving on the right side of the road with two gentlemen sitting on the edge of the boot door, conversing and laughing. After the recording driver speaks with them, they look away, but once they notice that he is recording, they look away.

Mzansi is unimpressed with the men

Many people who viewed the clip expressed disappointment in the guys' behaviour. Some asked @dumsane_sa to allow them to share the clip so that they could reshare it, and others thought the men were hilarious.

User @babes shared:

"This can't be in any other Country but South Africa; what a waste of democracy ....Banana Republic 😌😌😌😌."

User @Xolani Zwane added:

"I almost crashed because of laughter following these guys behind🤣🤣."

User @LaurenMLefa shared:

"The fact that they faced forward so that they’re part of whatever conversation that was going to in the car 🤣🤣."

User @dnox commented:

"I blame our government 💔💔💔💔30 years lawlessness country."

User @Danone said

"It's festive 😁."

User @Centy asked:

"Where are the traffic cops 👮‍♂️🤔?"

