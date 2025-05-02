A determined South African woman shared her inspiring journey on TikTok, revealing how she chose a career as a police officer instead of pursuing further education

In the video posted on 1 May, @nonkoliso.chuma takes viewers through the entire building process, from an empty land to finished apartments with plastered walls and tiled floors

The post resonated with many South Africans struggling with unemployment, as she encouraged them to stay strong during difficult times

A SAPS police officer shared how she used her police salary to build a different source of income. Images: @nonkoliso.chuma

Source: TikTok

Content creator @nonkoliso.chuma shared a powerful video on TikTok showing how she used her police officer salary to build a thriving rental apartment business. The footage shows her journey from choosing police work over further education to completing a multi-unit apartment building.

The video shows the woman, who works for the South African Police Service, before transitioning to scenes of the construction process. Starting with bare land, viewers see the progress as walls go up, plastering is completed, and floors are tiled. The final result is an impressive row of self-contained rental units, each with its own door and security gate. The number of cars parked outside suggests the apartments are already fully occupied by tenants.

In her heartfelt caption, she expressed gratitude for her job and her ability to multiply her blessings. She wrote:

"I thank God every day for my job, but most of all I thank Him for gifting me with the ability to multiply His blessings."

Message to unemployed youth

The content creator used her success story to encourage South Africa's unemployed youth who are struggling to find work. She acknowledged their silent battle, writing:

"To the unemployed youth of SA, I know that it seems like: you're not trying, you're not applying, you're lazy and are just too comfortable."

She continued with words of hope:

"But this struggle will one day make it to the history books, and someone will finally understand the pain of 'ukujika nelanga'. This is a silent war we're fighting, stand firm soldier, hold tight to your umbrella, the storm shall pass."

Her story highlights the potential benefits of starting a business, including becoming your boss, finding personal fulfilment, and creating financial rewards. While running a business demands significant time and effort, this entrepreneur has shown that it can lead to greater financial stability than many traditional career paths.

A SAPS officer shared a video showing how she's made herself a financial success despite not pursuing any qualifications. Images: @nonkoliso.chuma

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions

@Sipho gushed:

"I love seeing ladies who are independent ❤️🤗Well done 👊🏽You are a star 🤞🏽Not all ladies Think are lke you 🤞🏽🥺"

@Smilo-Esihle khumalo🎀 asked:

"Congratulations stranger🥺♥️What is the estimated cost for everything?😭♥️"

@B.Ntshosho commented:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 I don't see you in the ship these days..."

@Mbaliyethu Madi shared:

"Congratulations cc♥️I'm also in the academy. I do have a site that my late mom bought in 1999, what's left for me is to pass and find a way of starting this🙏🥺"

@Vee Khumalo expressed:

"Congratulations 🥺🥺🥰 You give me hope to finish the rooms I started last year 🥺🥺"

@👀Mumz💓❤️ praised:

"Girl, I'm proud of you. If nobody told you lately that they're proud of you, remember your TikTok fam is proud of you..."

