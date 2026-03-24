A Springboks tighthead prop faces a crucial doping hearing this week that could determine the future of his international career

The charges involve two substances, both prescribed by medical specialists, making the case more complex than a typical anti-doping violation

Depending on the ruling, the player could face a suspension of up to four years, potentially cutting short a promising career with the Springboks and the Lions

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is reportedly set for a crucial doping hearing this week that threatens his promising Springboks career.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye faces a career-defining doping hearing this week. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Ntlabakanye made his Test debut for South Africa in 2025 and played vital roles in Springboks victories against Italy, Wales, and the Wallabies. But now his international career hangs in the balance. According to Netwerk24, his doping hearing was confirmed on Monday, 23 March 2026, by Khalid Galant, CEO of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport.

The 26-year-old prop, who also plays for the Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC), tested positive in 2025 for a substance prescribed by a specialist, with the process now reaching a critical stage.

Watch the video of Ntlabakanye's Lions performance below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Doping charges threaten Springboks' career

The prop tested positive for two doping-related infractions in August 2025. One involved a specified substance that is not considered performance-enhancing, detected during a routine screening.

The second infraction is reportedly related to medication prescribed by a specialist that contained a banned substance, although the player had declared it on the required documentation. His career could come to a premature end if he is slapped with a harsher ban, with a suspension of up to four years, most likely in the worst-case scenario. Both the Springboks and the Lions will be hoping for a far lighter outcome, or ideally, no ban at all.

“We charged the athlete with two anti-doping rule violations,” the SAIDS boss said in September at the time.

“One charge for the specified substance, anastrozole and the other charge for the unspecified substance DHEA.”

Reports indicate that the medications in question had been prescribed by qualified medical professionals on both occasions, adding layers of complexity to the case compared with typical doping violations.

As seen in the post on X below:

Hearing postponed, outcome uncertain

The prop was originally scheduled to appear before a disciplinary panel in December 2025, but the hearing was postponed until March 2026 to allow for additional investigations and the inclusion of expert witness testimony. It is now expected to take place later this month.

Springboks prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye made his Test debut in 2025. Image: Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

Indications from different reports on the doping case suggest that Ntlabakanye could face a reduced suspension of two years instead of the standard four-year ban due to mitigating circumstances. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the case, Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and the team remain hopeful that the player will ultimately be cleared of all charges.

Erasmus previously addressed Asenathi Ntlabakanye’s exclusion from the squad that travelled to New Zealand in September.

Ex-All Blacks star becomes eligible for Springboks

Briefly News also reported that the Springboks head coach, Rassie Erasmus, could be given the chance to select a former All Blacks player in 2027.

The New Zealand Rugby International is eligible to play for the Springboks through his father, who is from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News