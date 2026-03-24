Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 24 March 2026

The duo, who are charged with attempted murder, entered into plea negotiations with the State to avoid a drawn-out trial

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest development in the case, sharing mixed reactions to it

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Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze will remain behind bars until their next appearance in court. Image: @CrimeWatchZW

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze will remain behind bars after their attempted murder case was postponed once again.

Mugabe and Matonhodze are not only charged with attempted murder, but also firearm-related offences, defeating the ends of justice, and alleged immigration violations. It's reported that they are in the country illegally.

Bellarmine, the son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, was arrested alongside Matonhodze on Thursday, 19 February 2026, following the shooting of a 23-year-old employee. The incident happened at Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg.

When is Mugabe’s matter postponed to?

Following a brief appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 24 March 2026, Mugabe’s and Matonhodze’s matter was postponed until 17 April 2026. The matter was postponed after the State said that plea negotiations were still not complete.

The prosecutors told the court that discussions toward a plea agreement were ongoing. This is despite earlier statements indicating that a deal was close to being finalised.

The magistrate in the matter warned that no further postponements would be allowed, saying that the case must proceed on the next scheduled date. Mugabe and Matonhodze previously abandoned their bail application, opting to enter a plea deal with the State in order to avoid a drawn-out legal battle.

Bellarmine Mugabe was arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at his Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. Image: @vdmempire

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on latest postponement

Social media users weighed in on the latest postponement, sharing varied reactions about the developments.

Guylord Kudzi stated:

“When you don't control the direction of the wind, you should avoid playing with chilli powder.”

Bongz Tendo Mpala said:

“South Africa is not a Banana Republic. No one is above the law.”

Lezline Marley suggested:

“Presidential pardon loading.”

Fruition Shakes Seanego urged:

“Keep them there for two years.”

Ngonie Chipanga suggested:

“On 17 April, it will be postponed again.”

Zanorashe Mtombeni noted:

“From 98% complete, and now still not done. There might be disagreements about the attempted murder charge, no firearm being found, the unclear shooter and likely conflicting versions.”

Other stories about Mugabe's arrest

Briefly News reported that there have been several updates since Mugabe's arrest at his Hyde Park home.

Source: Briefly News