Bellarmine Mugabe’s Attempted Murder Case Postponed, Social Media Discusses Unfinalised Plea Deal
- Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 24 March 2026
- The duo, who are charged with attempted murder, entered into plea negotiations with the State to avoid a drawn-out trial
- South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest development in the case, sharing mixed reactions to it
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG - Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze will remain behind bars after their attempted murder case was postponed once again.
Mugabe and Matonhodze are not only charged with attempted murder, but also firearm-related offences, defeating the ends of justice, and alleged immigration violations. It's reported that they are in the country illegally.
Bellarmine, the son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, was arrested alongside Matonhodze on Thursday, 19 February 2026, following the shooting of a 23-year-old employee. The incident happened at Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg.
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When is Mugabe’s matter postponed to?
Following a brief appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 24 March 2026, Mugabe’s and Matonhodze’s matter was postponed until 17 April 2026. The matter was postponed after the State said that plea negotiations were still not complete.
The prosecutors told the court that discussions toward a plea agreement were ongoing. This is despite earlier statements indicating that a deal was close to being finalised.
The magistrate in the matter warned that no further postponements would be allowed, saying that the case must proceed on the next scheduled date. Mugabe and Matonhodze previously abandoned their bail application, opting to enter a plea deal with the State in order to avoid a drawn-out legal battle.
South Africans weigh in on latest postponement
Social media users weighed in on the latest postponement, sharing varied reactions about the developments.
Guylord Kudzi stated:
“When you don't control the direction of the wind, you should avoid playing with chilli powder.”
Bongz Tendo Mpala said:
“South Africa is not a Banana Republic. No one is above the law.”
Lezline Marley suggested:
“Presidential pardon loading.”
Fruition Shakes Seanego urged:
“Keep them there for two years.”
Ngonie Chipanga suggested:
“On 17 April, it will be postponed again.”
Zanorashe Mtombeni noted:
“From 98% complete, and now still not done. There might be disagreements about the attempted murder charge, no firearm being found, the unclear shooter and likely conflicting versions.”
Other stories about Mugabe's arrest
Briefly News reported that there have been several updates since Mugabe's arrest at his Hyde Park home.
- Grace Mugabe, the wife of the late Robert Mugabe, reacted after her son was arrested in Hyde Park.
- The South African Police Service (SAPS) confiscated a vehicle, which was found outside the premises.
- Police reported that a scuffle between the SAPS and the suspects broke out before Mugabe was arrested.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za