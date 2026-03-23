Makazole Mapimpi reached a major milestone on Saturday, playing his 100th game for the Sharks while delivering a performance that left fans and teammates in awe

The Springboks star dominated in the closing stages, scoring two sensational tries that sealed a commanding 45-0 win over Munster in the United Rugby Championship at Kings Park

Support poured in from fans and fellow Springboks, celebrating not just Mapimpi’s on-field brilliance but also his inspiring journey and resilience both as a player and in life

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Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi had a memorable 100th appearance for the Sharks on Saturday, 21 March 2026, as he scored tries to inspire his team to a superb 45-0 win over Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Makazole Mapimpi of Hollywoodbets Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Hollywoodbets Sharks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image:Tyler Miller

Source: Getty Images

Mapimpi stole the spotlight in the dying stages of the game, crossing the line twice to finish off an outstanding performance for the South African side, which proved too strong for an equally strong Munster team. His first try was a thing of beauty after he chased down a kick to score, followed by a stunning solo effort straight from the restart. He was then swamped by his teammates as the match ended on a resounding high note for the home side.

After the match, the winger took to Instagram to celebrate his milestone:

"I don’t have the words to describe what yesterday meant to me. 100 games meant 100 opportunities to do what I love. Thank you for the opportunity, the support and everything it took to do it 100 times. Enkosi."

Watch the video posted by Sharks on X below:

Springboks and fans celebrate Mapimpi’s legacy

Some Springboks players and fans showed him love for his big day, including Jesse Kriel, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Tshituka, and Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma.

Below are some of the comments from fans:

@dmmpitsa:

"May you continue to be a beacon of hope for every child that it is possible to be great regardless of background and that their dreams are valid. Dankie Derex."

@cobble2474:

"Scripted in the stars. You completed your 100 in true Mapimpi style."

@lazz_h:

"Well done and congratulations Tsholomnqa, Eastern Cape, South Africa. The world is super proud of you. Your story is an inspiration to many of us. The rose that grew from concrete."

@cathybee89:

"Absolute legend."

@litakazinotsotso:

"You gave us a good ending to yesterday’s match. Sebenzile bhuti as always."

Makazole Mapimpi of Hollywoodbets Sharks reacts during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Hollywoodbets Sharks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image:Tyler Mille

Source: Getty Images

Mapimpi’s career highlights and milestones

Mapimpi, a father of one, is married to Sasha de Souza and has not featured for the Springboks in recent months. His last appearance for South Africa came on 12 July 2025, when he played against Italy in Gqeberha, scoring a try in a dominant 45-0 Test victory.

Watch the reel on Instagram below:

His personal life adds another compelling layer to his story. Despite facing deep personal tragedies early in life, including the loss of his mother at 14 and other family challenges, Mapimpi has built a strong foundation both personally and professionally. The couple celebrated their son’s first birthday with a Disney-themed party in 2025.

In a viral video posted by Hellenix78 on Instagram in July 2024, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was seen emotional while recounting a moment from the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Erasmus revealed that players were asked to provide family photos to be integrated into the flocked numbers on their jerseys. In Mapimpi’s case, he could only provide a picture of himself. When Erasmus asked why, the winger explained that he had no one left, having recently lost his brother.

Fans marvel at Handre Pollard's home

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks star Handre Pollard’s wife, Marise, gave fans another glimpse inside their stunning new home, sparking excitement and envy among rugby supporters on Instagram on Monday, 2 February 2026.

This was not the first time Marise shared snaps of the couple's home, as she previously took fans on a short visual tour on 31 January.

Source: Briefly News