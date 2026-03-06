Newlands Stadium, a historic Cape Town rugby venue, is falling into serious disrepair years after the Stormers relocated

Former Springbok Rob Louw expresses concern over the stadium’s neglected state, calling it a shadow of its former glory

Western Province Rugby Union considers a potential sale to cover mounting debt, with fans and ex-players hoping for restoration or repurposing

The iconic Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, once the proud home of the Stormers and a stage for countless memorable rugby Tests, is now in a state of serious decline.

Former Western Province and Springbok star Rob Louw has voiced his sadness over the stadium’s current condition, calling it a shadow of its former glory. Since the Stormers moved to Cape Town Stadium, Newlands has been left unused, overgrown with weeds, and largely forgotten. Louw shared a video on social media on Thursday 5 March 2026 reflecting on the stadium’s history, saying:

“Sad when us ex players see how Newlands is looking. All the blood, sweat and tears still echo from the games played there to me, still the greatest rugby atmosphere I encountered. Hopefully with the new guys in charge things will get sorted.”

Potential sale could secure future of Western Province rugby

In 2023, the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) announced plans to sell Newlands Stadium through a sealed bidding process, citing the sale as vital for the sustainability of Western Province Rugby. However, the deal has been stalled.

Reports suggest the union’s executive board, including representatives from all its clubs, could approve a formal sale to a property developer this month. The transaction would help cover a significant portion of Western Province Rugby’s debt, reportedly over R250 million. If finalised, this move could mark a turning point for one of South Africa’s most historic rugby venues.

Fans and former players are watching closely, hoping Newlands will either be restored or repurposed before it disappears completely, much like the fate of Boet Erasmus Stadium, the former home of Eastern Province rugby, which closed in 2010.

Rugby fans also bemoaned its deplorable state with mixed reactions;

@Themba Ntshentshe

''Can’t they take those chairs and donate them to community stadiums?''

@Carlo Landman

''Why not use it for club rugby or even big school derbies.''

@Leslie William Dawson

''Truly a sad view, one of the few great stadiums in world rugby, no atmosphere like it, especially when coming out of that tunnel into the theatre of legends! Province! Newlands! Forever in our hearts!''

Watch the video below:

It appears the relocation of the DHL Stormers may have adversely affected the stadium in the long run. The Stormers currently have several Springbok stars in their ranks, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, whose performances in recent days have drawn criticism. The side is also set to be boosted in June by the arrival of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

Springboks fans feel Sacha was robbed

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks fans were left unhappy after Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu was snubbed at the SA Rugby Awards held on Thursday 5 March 2026.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was beaten for the top award of the night and fans strongly felt he was robbed.

