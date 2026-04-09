Residents of KuGompo City are demanding the permanent closure of the California building due to its links with drug dealing and other illegal criminal acts

A police official struggled to explain why officers were guarding the premises while the angry community tried to shut down the notorious North End tavern

Citizens across South Africa are now questioning the integrity of the police service after seeing how they protected the high crime area from the protesters

Angry community members gathered at St Paul’s Road in North End on 8 April 2026. The group intended to shut down the infamous California night club located within KuGompo City.

The community is convinced that SAPS is protecting the crime hotspot. Images: @mzansidailyplug/@lov3lyg0d

Source: TikTok

Locals accuse the South African Police Service of actively shielding known drug dealers from justice. Chaos erupted when officers formed a tight human shield around the controversial tavern premises. Frustrated residents claim that law enforcement protects criminals instead of serving the honest public.

Heavy police presence met the marching crowd early on that Wednesday morning in East London. Officers used rubber bullets and stun grenades to push back the determined group of locals. Many residents believe that the California Tavern acts as a hub for illegal trade. They argue that the building contributes massively to the high crime rates within the North End community.

Law enforcement officials insisted that they were maintaining order and preventing further violent looting. However, the community remains convinced that the police have a hidden agenda.

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Decades of crime in KuGompo

The California building forms part of the old Belgrave Hotel complex in the city. For years, this specific location has gained a reputation for being a lawless zone. Residents report that drug addiction and illicit sales have destroyed the lives of many youth.

The area is also linked to the sale of alcohol without a valid legal permit. The community has called for the permanent closure of the site for many years. They cited that the city could not be safe while such hotspots continue to operate.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clips

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Ntobza Ka Gatyeni commented:

“So the police are protecting this California? What is it that is so important to our government about this place?

@Koti@620 said:

“But really, even if our voices are not heard. What is this thing of the police protecting criminals against citizens?”

@thembantshingila wrote:

“What is their provincial commissioner doing about this? I truly understand now when they say Eastern Cape politicians are sellouts. This is a clear case of the role of money in corrupting society.”

@THEMBY_B said:

“This is embarrassing and scary at the same time. The government is really failing us.”

@Beer(Oso) commented:

“SAPS is a problem. Why don't they deal with this problem, because it will not turn out well.”

People looting during a protest in the Eastern Cape. Image: Northern Nigeria Hub

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News